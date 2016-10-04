Quick HitsSports
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) is sacked in the end zone by Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) for a safety. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Quick Hits: Ducks pick up the pieces after loss to Washington State, Ronika Stone earns Pac-12 award

October 4, 2016 at 6:00 am
— Washington football head coach Chris Petersen isn’t making players available for interviews this week and shying away from conversations around the Ducks. That didn’t stop offensive line coach Steve Greatwood from declaring after Monday’s practice that Oregon’s winning streak against Washington will continue. “The streak’s not going to end,” Greatwood said.

— Oregon football on Monday learned that starting linebacker Johnny Ragin will miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury sustained last Saturday. Ragin was leading the team in tackles in the four games he had played in so far.

— Oregon volleyball’s Ronika Stone earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors on Monday, the conference announced. She led the No. 21-ranked Ducks with five blocks in games against Arizona and Arizona State over the weekend. The honor is the first of its kind for Stone, who led the team with 13 kills and a .625 hitting percentage against the Wildcats.

— The women’s soccer team also dropped its third straight Pac-12 game over the weekend, a 3-2 decision versus UCLA. The Ducks remain winless in Pac-12 play.

— Cross country’s Edward Cheserek and Katie Rainsberger both had impressive debuts at the Washington Invitational, which took place Saturday. Cheserek came home first and Rainsberger finished second. Overall, the men’s cross country team placed first and the women’s team placed second.

— Oregon football announced that it will wear a “Webfoots” uniform for its upcoming game against Washington. The uniforms are based on the same idea debuted during the spring game.

— Former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington will open a restaurant in Portland’s Pearl District, the Oregonian reported Monday. The restaurant, which will be called Pearl Tavern, will focus on food rather than sports memorabilia. The establishment is set to open in November.

Hannah Bonnie

