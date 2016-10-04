Photos: UO Sorority Bid Day 2016

The seniors of each sorority and the incoming sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater for bid day on Oct. 4, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Rho Gamma girls held up numbers to organize the new recruits. The seniors of each sorority and the new sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater on Oct. 4, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
A Delta Gamma sorority girl gets the crowd to participate in the wave. The seniors of each sorority and the incoming sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater for bid day on Oct. 4, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
The Delta Gamma girls chant their cheer together. The seniors of each sorority and the new sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater on Oct. 4, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The seniors of each sorority and the incoming sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater for bid day on Oct. 4, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
An intense amount of selfies were taken to document the highly anticipated bid day. The seniors of each sorority and the new sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater on Oct. 4, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The seniors of each sorority and the incoming sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater for bid day on Oct. 4, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
The Tri Delta girls clap together as they do their cheer. The seniors of each sorority and the new sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater on Oct. 4, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
At the end of bid day, the girls of Rho Gamma reveal which sorority they’re actually in. The seniors of each sorority and the new sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater on Oct. 4, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Sophia Lowe opens her bid. The seniors of each sorority and the incoming sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater for bid day on Oct. 4, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Sophia Lowe celebrates after opening her bid. The seniors of each sorority and the incoming sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater for bid day on Oct. 4, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
After the ten second countdown, the bids find out who their new sisters are. The seniors of each sorority and the new sisters gather together at the EMU Amphitheater on Oct. 4, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)