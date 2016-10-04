Oregon men’s golf finishes fifth in Nike Collegiate Invitational

In their first competition since defeating Texas to capture their first ever national championship last spring, the Oregon Ducks finished fifth in the 15 team Nike Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

Vanderbilt took first in the tournament followed by Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma to round out the top five. Redshirt senior Wyndham Clark, who transferred from Oklahoma State, finished the match in second place individually at six-under par. He had 13 birdies over the three days. Sophomore Edwin Yi was second for the Ducks with a one-over and freshman Roberto Lebrija finished plus-11. Senior Sulman Raza finished plus-14 in his first match for the Ducks since his National Championship-winning birdie to finish last season. As a team, Oregon had 41 birdies in the invitational, which was third best. After being five-under as a team at the completion of day two, the Ducks finished at 15-over par.

At the end of day one, the Ducks were tied for seventh at plus-five overall. Clark led the Ducks with two-under. He was the only Oregon player to finish under par on the first day. Freshman Roberto Lebrija put up the second highest score with an even 70. Sophomore Edwin Yi finished plus-two, Sulman Raza scored plus-five and Sam Foust finished plus-eight.

On day two the Ducks moved up to fifth place with Clark again leading the team at four-under. He finished day two tied with 2015 Pac-12 Player of the year Maverick McNealy from Stanford for the individual lead. Yi finished one-under par and Lebrija finished three-over. Raza shot four over par and Foust was five over after two days. McNealy finished in first place individually.

From teams in the Pac-12, Stanford and USC tied for sixth, Washington finished in 12th and Arizona finished in last place.

The Ducks will tee off in the Paintbrush Intercollegiate from Oct. 10-11 in Denver, Colo.

