Beneventi: Police need to stop shooting first and asking questions later

It seems like fatal shootings by police officers is a rising trend. Within the past three years, shootings in Ferguson, Mississippi; Tulsa, Oklahoma and Charlotte, South Carolina have been controversial because each case involved a police officer shooting and killing an unarmed civilian. The Tulsa case was highly publicized because the officer in question shot her victim in cold blood with no provocation. Why are more officers shooting first and asking questions later?

One explanation as to why some officers fire is that they suspect their target is pulling out a gun. Last week in Tulsa, 40-year-old Terrence Crutcher was gunned down by Officer Betty Shelby outside his vehicle on the highway. What’s clear from video evidence is that Crutcher’s hands were in the air. Fearing imminent danger, Officer Shelby shot Crutcher dead. Shelby allegedly thought Crutcher was reaching inside the window of his car for something, but no firearm was found in Crutcher’s car. Because of her actions Shelby is wanted for first-degree manslaughter—a felony. Her case is currently being reviewed and, if convicted, she will face four years in prison.

The problem with police officers firing upon suspicion is that it is unnecessary violence, leading to innocent lives being lost. However, when most officers are trained, they learn to “shoot to stop,” which most often is an overreaction to the situation at hand. In high stress situations, such as when a target is running from an officer, it can be difficult for that officer to shoot the moving target in the arm or leg. The easiest area of the body to successfully hit is the torso, which is often fatal. Where police officers used to carry revolvers, they are now issued semiautomatic pistols that carry more rounds and use magazines. These pistols are highly effective and highly lethal. It is legal for an officer to fire if he feels his life is in danger. Even though officers are coached to use “non lethal” means of stopping a target if necessary, they are allowed to draw and fire their weapon if they are in “imminent threat of harm.” But when it is necessary for an officer to draw his weapon?

“You have to meet the level of threat with the same when the officer, he or she, gets out of the vehicle,” said Lt. Ronnie Roberts of the Charlottesville, Virginia Police Department.

This sounds very subjective. If an officer’s best judgment is all that stands between a peaceful resolution and a civilian in life threatening danger, we have a problem.

Professor of psychology at Minnesota State, William J. Lewinski, says police officers in imminent danger “[have] no choice but to act.” Lewinski frequently defends officers like Shelby, having testified for over 200 officers nation-wide and advocates that an officer who drew his weapon “act[s] appropriately, even when shooting an unarmed person.” Lewinski appears to believe that an officer’s life is more important than a civilian’s, but I do not.

This flippant shoot first and ask questions later mindset that some police officers employ needs to change. Suspicion is not a good reason to shoot. Simply drawing a gun can have a strong effect. By using a gun to threaten, a message can be sent to a non compliant civilian without the officer pulling the trigger. In the case of a fleeing target, police officers should be trained to aim for less fatal spots, such as the arm or leg to deter the target. Using a taser is also effective because it hinders criminals and it is less lethal than a gun. Tasers can reach objects up to 35 feet, such as an escaping criminal. However, the National Police Training website for law enforcement indicates the safe and effective use of a taser requires intensive training that “many departments don’t provide.” Taser training needs to be mandatory for all officers. Do I believe that tasers should replace guns? No, I think both are important pieces of an officer’s equipment. However, I believe it is an officer’s duty to serve and protect civilians first and themselves second, not the other way around.

Comments