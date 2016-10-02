September 30, 2016; Allison Del Fium (left), Bobby Schenk (middle) and Aidan D'Angelo (right) of the Music Industry Collective (MIC), pose for a photo in the offices of KWVA Campus Radio at the EMU. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

UO Music Industry Collective helps students get a leg-up in the music biz

When Allison Del Fium first came to University of Oregon from Los Angeles, she wondered at first if she’d made the right decision.

“I’d always been around musicians, people who knew about the entertainment industry,” the lifelong musician says. “I came to Eugene and was like ‘what do I do?’”

She soon met fellow student Desmond Harvey, who’d fallen in love with the music industry after a trip to Texas music festival South by Southwest and was working on a club for students interested in getting a leg up in the music biz.

She’s now vice president of public relations for the UO Music Industry Collective (MIC), which holds its first meeting next Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. in Lillis 212.

The Music Industry Collective hopes to help students make connections in the music industry through booking guest speakers and posting internship and job opportunities on its website, www.theuomic.com.

The MIC has a spate of guest speakers lined up, including December Carson, former manager of Portland indie stars The Decemberists, who will speak at the group’s first meeting.

They’re hoping to book some musicians in the future to give industry tips and maybe even live performances.

MIC is keen on emphasizing that its focus is as much on making music industry connections as helping music fans meet fellow students with common interests.

“Coming from a membership perspective I want people to come to the MIC either knowing they’re gonna get a job opportunity or knowing they’re gonna make friends,” says Membership Vice President Bobby Schenk.

Like Del Fium, Schenk had trouble finding people with whom to share his love of music when he first came to UO from Colorado Springs, Colorado. After meeting Harvey through campus radio station KWVA and working with him, Del Fium and others to get the MIC rolling, he says they’re “all buddies” now.

“Harvey brought us together February to start planning this,” says Schenk. “We had all of spring term to hammer out the constitution, and when he left all that momentum built up over the summer.”

Harvey graduated before he had a chance to see the first meeting, but the group’s attracted considerable online interest; as of this writing, 56 people have RSVP’d on the first meeting’s Facebook event page.

MIC hopes to attract not only students interested in the music industry but musicians seeking to promote their own bands — especially in Eugene, a town not exactly known for its stature in the music industry.

“In a place like L.A. you can have no connections and be a small fish in a big pond,” says Del Fium. “Here you have an opportunity to be a big fish in a small pond.”

But, as MIC president Aidan D’Angelo says, “you don’t have a music god to join this club.”

“This isn’t about ‘you’re gonna work at the Grammys if you join this club,’” says D’Angelo. “It’s about getting people together who aspire to those goals.”

