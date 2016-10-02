Washington State Cougars running back Jamal Morrow (25) runs with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon can’t stop Washington State ground attack as Ducks suffer third straight loss

For a program known for it’s prowess as a passing offense, Washington State (2-2, 1-0) took the ground for six rushing touchdowns against Oregon (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday night, handing the Ducks their third straight loss in a 51-33 blowout. Oregon has now lost three straight for the first time since 2007.

Oregon was looking to bounce back from their 35-32, last-second loss to Colorado last week, but Washington State would have none of it. The Cougars were dialed in from their first drive, which ended in a seven-yard touchdown for Gabe Marks. Oregon’s defensive problems have plagued them all season and were on full display when Marks trotted into the end-zone without a defender within five yards of him.

Once again, Oregon’s defense was their downfall. All week, Oregon was preparing for the “Air Raid” offense that Washington State is known for. But they were also aware of their own struggles stopping the run so they doubled down on that aspect as well

“We knew that (WSU) was going to try and run the ball,” Oregon cornerback Arrion Springs said after the game. “We have not had a lot of success against the run the last couple of weeks so we prepared. They were able to spread our defense and run it up the middle on us.”

Knowing that the Cougars would lean on their ground game did not mean that Oregon could stop it, though. Washington State rushed for 280 yards and amassed six of their seven touchdowns there. Jamal Morrow, James Williams and Gerard Wicks each rushed for two scores. Mark’s seven yard reception in the first quarter was their only passing touchdown of the game.

Coming into this game, Washington State ranked second-to-last in the conference in rushing offense, only averaging 121.7 yards per game. Oregon has had little success stopping anyone on offense this year, but against the run they have struggled mightily. The Cougars saw their opportunity and pounced.

They beat Oregon at their own game, out-rushing them by 66 yards. Royce Freeman looked good in his return, rushing for 138 yards on 19 carries but it just wasn’t enough.

“This is disappointing but it was not due to lack of effort out there,” quarterback Dakota Prukop said. “Our offense and defense gave great effort tonight. We will have to go see what happened on the film…Now we need to get ready for a big game next week.”

Prukop himself had a decent night, barring several more costly overthrows. In total he went 14-of-22 for 132 yards and one interception.

Freshman Justin Herbert played his first series as a Duck and looked impressive in his short stint. His appearance was highlighted by a 63-yard pass to Jacob Breeland. Herbert would later take the ball in himself on a four-yard run, his first score in an Oregon uniform.

After the game, Helfrich said that Prukop will remain the starter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick echoed this sentiment saying that for “right now, this is Dakota’s job,” but added that it’s something that they need to reevaluate.

“That’s something we’ve got to reevaluate,” Lubick said. “I thought (Prukop) did a good job. There were times where we didn’t execute that wasn’t his fault. We gotta go back and look at the film. But we’ve always had confidence in Justin (Herbert) and I thought he came in and did well. But right now, this is Dakota’s job ’til we evaluate further on.”

Oregon has some major soul-searching ahead as the road only get’s harder from here.

The Ducks welcome Washington to town next; the Huskies are fresh off a 44-6 thrashing of N0. 7 Stanford in Seattle.

