Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich and Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach shake hands after the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Mark Helfrich post-WSU: ‘The general attitude is physically OK and mentally a little struggling’

October 2, 2016 at 6:58 pm
Oregon and head coach Mark Helfrich are officially in uncharted territory.

After three straight losses — the most recent a 51-33 loss at Washington State — the Ducks are continuing to look for answers on how to return to winning ways. Oregon (2-3) is still winless in Pac-12 play, a scenario that hasn’t played out in Eugene since 1996.

The Ducks this week host No. 5 Washington, which routed Stanford on Friday night. Oregon has won 12-straight games against the Huskies, but enter this week under much different circumstances than they have in years past.

Helfrich met with reporters on Sunday to talk through the loss to Washington State and look forward to the upcoming rivalry game against the Huskies.

He said the program has to be honest with itself internally coming off the most recent loss.

“You talk to them and look them in the eye and make sure we still have their hearts and minds, which we do and we will,” Helfrich said. “And then you move forward.”

He said his team has already begun to regroup after the loss.

“It’s a very proud group that’s a little injured right now spiritually, which is a good thing,” Helfrich said. “I think the general attitude is physically OK and mentally a little struggling.”

Helfrich did not provide an update on Troy Dye, Johnny Ragin or Dwayne Stanford on Sunday. Oregon does not talk about injuries, but typically announces those that are season-ending in nature. When asked why Dye didn’t play Saturday, Helfrich said to “draw your own conclusions.”

Ragin was carted off the field after what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

“Unfortunately on those other guys we won’t know yet,” Helfrich said. “We have a few tests and MRIs and procedures on various guys today that we don’t have a firm conclusion on. Part of that is good and part of that is to be determined.”

He was also asked about how coaches are motivating players to get back on track: “We are built around people and culture and character, and it’s in times like these you need them the most. Not when the seas are calm and everything is great — it’s times like these.”

In total, Washington State recorded 651 yards against Oregon’s defense. Quarterback Luke Falk passed for 371 yards in WSU’s “Air Raid” offense. Helfrich said much of WSU’s success came from its work up front.

“We kind of had prepared for everything they did, but not with those bodies doing it,” he said. “And they did a great job up front, and we let a few things get away from us.”

Although the Ducks will have to beat the odds — Oregon opened as 8.5-point underdogs against the Huskies — to snap the losing skid this week against No. 5-ranked Washington, Helfrich remains steadfast in his confidence in the team.

“Certainly nobody draws this up, but by the same token I totally believe in this group of guys. As I’ve said many times I totally believe in this coaching staff to — to make it right.”

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Oregon soccer drops contest to UCLA and remains winless in Pac-12 play

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

