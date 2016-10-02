The Huskies huddle at the half and pray before the game. The unranked Oregon Ducks travel north in hopes of extending their 11 game win streak against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 17, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)

AP Poll: Washington rises to No. 5 after drubbing of Stanford

When Washington arrives at Auzten Stadium next weekend, it will be ranked in the top five nationally for the first time since the end of the 2000 season.

The Huskies climbed to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning. Washington routed Stanford in Seattle on Friday night by a final of 44-6.

Alabama remains the No. 1 team nationally after it defeated Kentucky 34-6. Ohio State stays put at No. 2 and Clemson rose to No. 3 overall after it edged Louisville 42-36 on Saturday. Michigan and Washington round out the top five.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 15 Stanford, No. 21 Colorado and No. 24 Utah. The Buffs, who beat Oregon State 47-6, appeared in the poll on Sunday for the first time in 11 years. They’re 4-1 overall and currently sit first in the Pac-12 South.

Here’s the full poll:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Michigan Washington Houston Louisville Texas A&M Tennessee Miami Wisconsin Nebraska Baylor Mississippi Stanford Arkansas North Carolina Florida Boise State Oklahoma Colorado West Virginia Florida State Utah Virginia Tech

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments