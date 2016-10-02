FootballSports
The Huskies huddle at the half and pray before the game. The unranked Oregon Ducks travel north in hopes of extending their 11 game win streak against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 17, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)
The Huskies huddle at the half and pray before the game. The unranked Oregon Ducks travel north in hopes of extending their 11 game win streak against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 17, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)

AP Poll: Washington rises to No. 5 after drubbing of Stanford

October 2, 2016 at 11:17 am
13


When Washington arrives at Auzten Stadium next weekend, it will be ranked in the top five nationally for the first time since the end of the 2000 season.

The Huskies climbed to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning. Washington routed Stanford in Seattle on Friday night by a final of 44-6.

Alabama remains the No. 1 team nationally after it defeated Kentucky 34-6. Ohio State stays put at No. 2 and Clemson rose to No. 3 overall after it edged Louisville 42-36 on Saturday. Michigan and Washington round out the top five.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 15 Stanford, No. 21 Colorado and No. 24 Utah. The Buffs, who beat Oregon State 47-6, appeared in the poll on Sunday for the first time in 11 years. They’re 4-1 overall and currently sit first in the Pac-12 South.

Here’s the full poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Michigan
  5. Washington
  6. Houston
  7. Louisville
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Tennessee
  10. Miami
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Nebraska
  13. Baylor
  14. Mississippi
  15. Stanford
  16. Arkansas
  17. North Carolina
  18. Florida
  19. Boise State
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Colorado
  22. West Virginia
  23. Florida State
  24. Utah
  25. Virginia Tech

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. AP Poll: Ducks unranked after 35-32 loss at Nebraska
  2. AP Poll: Stanford, Washington stay in top 10, Utah jumps to No. 18
  3. AP Poll: Ducks remain at No. 24 after win over UC Davis
  4. AP Poll: Utah falls 10 spots after loss to USC, Stanford moves to No. 8
Previous post

UO Music Industry Collective helps students get a leg-up in the music biz

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks linebacker A.J. Hotchkins (55) pulls Washington State Cougars running back Gerard Wicks (23) out of bounds. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballSports

Duck defense defeated in every way against Washington State

Washington State Cougars running back Jamal Morrow (25) runs with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Oregon can’t stop Washington State ground attack as Ducks suffer third straight loss

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) is sacked in the end zone by Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) for a safety. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks are defeated by the Washington State Cougars 51-33

Rubens Barbosa fings off his bull. Professional Bull Riders hosts the Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon on October 1, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
MultimediaPhotoSports

Photos: Professional Bull Riders presents Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic