Review: ‘Deepwater Horizon’ is powerful, but problematic

Biopics are tricky. Striking a respectful, non-exploitive tone in a film about real events involving real people is challenging and will remain so as long as the genre continues to exist. Director Peter Berg and writers Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand must have known this during the making of Deepwater Horizon. Every frame is unflinching in its portrayal of the worst oil rig disaster in U.S. history, but there are few beats that feel unmerited.

Watching it all unfold is a visceral experience, but the intensity is always matched by a commitment to recognizing genuine heroism. It is this commitment that saves the film from its minor but unmistakable flaws.

The film follows a team of oil rig workers on the titular Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling unit, led by Jimmy Harrell (Kurt Russell) and Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg). On a routine assignment, it becomes clear to both men that safety protocols and procedures have been preempted due to growing concern from upper management (led by John Malkovich, never subtle) about keeping operations on schedule. Harrell is furious, but eventually bows to the power of his superiors and opens the rig for drilling. Work is cut short when an explosion and resulting oil spill engulfs the entire platform in flames, turning a minor inconvenience into a life-threatening nightmare for the entire crew.

Berg and his screenwriters commit a great deal of running time to creating an atmosphere of dread. This film does not exist in a vacuum, and odds are most of the audience will enter the theater knowing what actually happened. This reality makes watching characters make mistake after mistake even more effective.

To that end, Berg takes great care in creating camaraderie between the crew members. Dialogue bounces back and forth across decks and hallways, and long, panning shots display a rig hard at work; it provides just enough characterization for these people to matter. Which means the inevitable disaster becomes unbearable to think about. It’s possible to feel the tension in the air build for at least half an hour before the shoe drops.

And what a drop it is. Once the horrific events of the day begin to unfold in earnest, it’s easy to be consumed by the experience. Flames leap out from every corner of the frame, low rumbles and earth-shattering blasts fill the air, and it’s impossible to look away. This film exists from the gut, and it will rattle you to the core. It is also technically flawless, and the pure visual and aural craft on display is something to behold.

But like the machinery itself, Deepwater Horizon’s flaws exist deep below the surface. Peter Berg is a well-documented patriot; his last few films didn’t skimp out on epic, well-framed shots of a triumphant American flag, and this one is no exception.

But by displaying the symbol of our nation in front of horrific, flaming wreckage, what is he hoping to accomplish? A commentary on corporate greed sounds too disrespectful and a mediation on heroism too simple-minded. And while the characters are deliberately bare-bones, Williams’ climactic acts of bravery feel slightly unearned from a narrative standpoint, even with a solid amount of time dedicated to establishing the importance of his family.

Still, aesthetic brilliance and narrative restraint may be enough for some to overlook Horizon’s pitfalls. While its greatness is up for debate, its importance in recognizing the true power of that day’s events is unmatched.

