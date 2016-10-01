Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) runs the ball in for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Ducks down 28-14 at half to Washington State

Oregon football, looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Colorado, is trailing Washington State 28-14 at the half.

Dakota Prukop completed 11 of his 18 passes for 103 yards while throwing one interception. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk went 20 of 25 for 198 yards and one touchdown.

In his return to the field after missing two games, Royce Freeman has 13 carries for 49 yards rushing. He has both of Oregon’s touchdowns.

Washington State got on the board first, but Oregon countered shortly after, sending the game to the second quarter tied at 7-7. Washington State begin to figure out Oregon’s defense in the second quarter, scoring 21 points to Oregon’s seven.

Key Plays :

— Washington State’s first score was on a seven-yard pass from Falk to Gabe Marks. Marks had nobody within five yards of him and casually strolled into the endzone.

— Oregon responded two minutes later. Thanks to a 58-yard kick-off return by Charles Nelson, Oregon found itself in scoring position almost immediately. On fourth and 1, Freeman took it up the middle for an 11-yard rush and the score.

— The ensuing Washington State possession saw the Cougars work their way to the Oregon four-yard line where Gerard Wicks carried it in for his first score of the night, pushing Washington State ahead 14-7.

— After being stopped short on the 1-yard line, Freeman punched in his second touchdown of the night, pulling the score even at 14 with 9:22 left in the half.

-—Washington State went on to score 14 straight points, one score coming from a Jamal Morrow 10-yard run and the other from a 2-yard rush from Wicks.

Key Stats:

Oregon passing

Dakota Prukop — 11-of-18 for 103 yards and one interception

Washington State

Luke Falk — 20-of-25 for 198 yards and one touchdown

Oregon rushing

Royce Freeman — 13 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns

Tony Brooks-James — 4 carries for 30 yards

Washington State rushing

Gerard Wicks — six carries for 40 yards and two touchdown

Oregon receiving

Charles Nelson — four receptions for 26 yards

Darren Carrington — two receptions for 24 yards

Pharaoh Brown — two receptions for 24 yards

Washington State receiving

Jamal Morrow — five receptions for 57 yards

Kyle Sweet — three receptions for 57 yards

Oregon total offense

207 yards

Washington State total offense

279 yards

