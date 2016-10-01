Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) runs away from Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Elijah George (74). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon football falls 51-33 to Washington State

Oregon football has lost three straight games for the first time since 2007.

The Ducks fell to Washington State 51-33 in Pullman on Saturday night, leaving the Ducks still looking for their first Pac-12 win of 2016.

The loss also means Oregon starts Pac-12 play 0-2 for the first time since 1996.

The closest the Ducks (2-3 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) came to WSU in the second half was 30-20. The host Cougars extended their lead to 51-26 before backup quarterback Justin Herbert entered the game, helping the Ducks score a touchdown.

Next up: the Ducks host Washington (5-0, 2-0), which routed Stanford 44-6 on Friday night.

Key plays:

— Washington State forced a safety after Dakota Prukop was sacked. The Cougars didn’t score a touchdown on the ensuing possession. WSU had a 30-14 lead over the visitors.

— Royce Freeman ran for 75 yards, scoring an Oregon touchdown. The Ducks didn’t convert the ensuing two-point conversion and trailed 30-20.

— WSU tacked on another touchdown when J. Morrow ran 14 yards for a touchdown. The PAT gave WSU a 37-20 lead.

— The hosts scored again, this time when J. Williams ran 38 yards for a touchdown. WSU led 44-20

— Oregon promptly responded when Charles Nelson returned a kick for 100 yards for a Duck touchdown. The Ducks cut the WSU lead to 44-26.

— James Williams punched in another touchdown, this time from three yards out. WSU led 51-26.

— Oregon backup quarterback Justin Herbert ran four yards for a touchdown. The Ducks trailed 51-33, the final score of the game.

Key stats:

Washington State passing

Luke Falk — 36-of-48 for 371 yards and a touchdown

Oregon passing

Dakota Prukop — 14-of-22 for 132 yards and one interception

Washington State rushing

Jamal Morrow — 13 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns

James Williams — 11 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns

Oregon rushing

Royce Freeman — 19 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns

Washington State receiving

River Cracraft — four receptions for 73 yards

Oregon receiving

Charles Nelson — six receptions for 38 yards

