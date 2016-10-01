Rapid Reaction: Oregon football falls 51-33 to Washington State
Oregon football has lost three straight games for the first time since 2007.
The Ducks fell to Washington State 51-33 in Pullman on Saturday night, leaving the Ducks still looking for their first Pac-12 win of 2016.
The loss also means Oregon starts Pac-12 play 0-2 for the first time since 1996.
The closest the Ducks (2-3 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) came to WSU in the second half was 30-20. The host Cougars extended their lead to 51-26 before backup quarterback Justin Herbert entered the game, helping the Ducks score a touchdown.
Next up: the Ducks host Washington (5-0, 2-0), which routed Stanford 44-6 on Friday night.
Key plays:
— Washington State forced a safety after Dakota Prukop was sacked. The Cougars didn’t score a touchdown on the ensuing possession. WSU had a 30-14 lead over the visitors.
— Royce Freeman ran for 75 yards, scoring an Oregon touchdown. The Ducks didn’t convert the ensuing two-point conversion and trailed 30-20.
— WSU tacked on another touchdown when J. Morrow ran 14 yards for a touchdown. The PAT gave WSU a 37-20 lead.
— The hosts scored again, this time when J. Williams ran 38 yards for a touchdown. WSU led 44-20
— Oregon promptly responded when Charles Nelson returned a kick for 100 yards for a Duck touchdown. The Ducks cut the WSU lead to 44-26.
— James Williams punched in another touchdown, this time from three yards out. WSU led 51-26.
— Oregon backup quarterback Justin Herbert ran four yards for a touchdown. The Ducks trailed 51-33, the final score of the game.
Key stats:
Washington State passing
Luke Falk — 36-of-48 for 371 yards and a touchdown
Oregon passing
Dakota Prukop — 14-of-22 for 132 yards and one interception
Washington State rushing
Jamal Morrow — 13 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns
James Williams — 11 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns
Oregon rushing
Royce Freeman — 19 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns
Washington State receiving
River Cracraft — four receptions for 73 yards
Oregon receiving
Charles Nelson — six receptions for 38 yards
Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne