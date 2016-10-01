FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks trail the Washington State Cougars at halftime 28-14

October 1, 2016 at 8:22 pm
Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) tries to avoid the tackle of Washington State Cougars cornerback Treshon Broughton (16). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Washington State Cougars running back Gerard Wicks (23) pushes past the Oregon defense to score a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon football head coach Mark Helfrich shouts at a referee. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) runs away from Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Elijah George (74). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) is sacked by a Washington State player. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Washington State fans boo as Oregon takes the field. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) is brought down by a Washington State player. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Washington State Cougars wide receiver River Cracraft (21) loses the ball during a play. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) is prevented from getting into the end zone by Washington State Cougars safety Charleston White (4). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) is brought down by Washington State defense. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Washington State Cougars running back Jamal Morrow (25) is forced out of bounds by Oregon Ducks defensive back Ugo Amadi (14). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Washington State Cougars running back Jamal Morrow (25) runs the ball past Oregon Ducks linebacker Johnny Ragin III for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack (5) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Arrion Springs (1). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Canton Kaumatule (99) puts pressure on Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Cody O'Connell (76). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) runs the ball in for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

