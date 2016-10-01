FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare for the game against the Washington Cougars

October 1, 2016 at 6:21 pm
Oregon running backs coach Gary Campbell walks across the field before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) warms up. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Taylor Alie (12) winds up to throw a pass while warming up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Jim Radcliffe warms up with the players on the field. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich talks with Oregon linebackers coach Don Pellum as they exit the tunnel onto the turf before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Ugo Amadi (14) stretches before starting warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The Oregon quarterbacks stretch in the southeast corner of the field near the Oregon band before warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) high fives Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Canton Kaumatule (99). The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon players walk out of the tunnel. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (68) walks out of the tunnel. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) huddles before the beginning of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) reaches to catch the ball during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) huddles with the wide receivers during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich talks to a broadcaster. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon quarterbacks coach David Yost watches as the quarterbacks warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Oct. 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

