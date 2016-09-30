CrimeFraternity & Sorority LifeNews
UO student charged with two counts of assault

September 30, 2016 at 12:14 pm
A University of Oregon student and former member of Beta Theta Pi has been charged with two counts of assault in the second and third degree, court documents show.

Paarth Patel, majoring in business administration, was taken into custody by UOPD Aug. 29. He has been released and is anticipated to serve pre-trial on Oct. 13. He pled “not guilty” for both counts on Sept. 8 in court.

According to court documents, Patel, being aided by another individual, caused physical injury to a fellow UO student by “hitting and/or punching and/or kicking him” on Feb. 28.

UO spokesman Tobin Klinger confirmed Patel was still enrolled with the university.

At least three members of the disbanded fraternity Beta Theta Pi were cited by Eugene Police for an unruly gathering Sept. 23. The chapter was disbanded in March 2016 due to reports of hazing and other “high-risk behavior.”

Free gifts for freshmen: UO gives first-years a place to belong

ASUO senate confirmed five new financial committee members

Safe Ride keeps students safe but faces challenges

