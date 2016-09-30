A piece of featured artwork from the "Scrimmage: Football in American Art from the Civil War to the Present," exhibit to be displayed this weekend at the Jorndan Schnitzer Museum of Art. (Courtesy of the Jordan Schnitzer Musuem of Art)

Things to do this week: Jordan Schnitzer reception, rodeo at Matt Knight, Archives Fest at Knight Library

Friday, Sept. 30 — Fall Opening Reception at Jordan Schnitzer (1430 Johnson Ln.) 6-8 p.m. Free.

The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art will be kicking off the new school year with a yearly reception, inviting the public to view the most recent exhibits.

This year’s featured exhibits include “Scrimmage: Football in American Art from the Civil War to the Present,” which showcases over 150 years of American football artwork; “Between the World and Me,” which explores the civil rights movement and the history of black culture in the United States; and “Gay Outlaw: Mutable Object,” which features a variety of artwork from San Francisco-based artist Gay Outlaw.

The following day, Saturday, Oct. 1, will feature the museum’s first 45-minute guided tour of the school year, which is free with the cost of admission. Admission is free for UO students and faculty.

Saturday, Oct. 1 — Archives Fest at Knight Library (1501 Kincaid St) 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

This weekend, UO Libraries will be hosting Archive Fest 2016 in an effort to raise awareness of its cultural resources. The day will include a viewing of writings and artwork from Ursula K. Le Guin and Ken Kesey, a tour of the Pioneer Cemetery, a screening of UO’s historic film collection and more. For more information visit http://researchguides.uoregon.edu/archivesfest.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 & 2 — Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic at Matthew Knight Arena (1390 Villard St) 7:30 p.m. & 2 p.m. Admission: $18 – $353

The Professional Bull Riders will be in Eugene this weekend as one of the last stops of its Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic tour. This will be one of the last opportunities this year to see competitors attempt to score the points necessary to move on to the World Finals. You can learn more at http://www.matthewknightarena.com/event.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 — Beer 201 at Provisions Market Hall (296 E 5th Ave) 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. $25

Mike Coplin, the founder of Eugene Beer Week, will be holding the second class on beer on Tuesday. This meeting will cover regional styles, food pairing and flavor blending. Beer and light snacks are provided; full meals can be purchased for an additional fee. You can learn more at http://provisionsmarkethall.com/event/beer-201/.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 — Jake Martini and Jake Dejongh at the Ciderhouse (390 Lincoln St.) 6-8 p.m. Free.

Acoustic singers and songwriters Jake Martini and Jake Dejongh are a local country-folk duo that will be performing at the WildCraft Ciderhouse next week. The venue itself specializes in small-batch seasonal dry ciders made from regional ingredients. You can learn more at https://wildcraftciderworks.com/.

Thursday, Oct. 6 — One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest at the Richard E. Wildish Community Theater (630 Main St, Springfield) 6:30-9:00 p.m. Free.

Springfilm will host a special showing of the classic 1975 film based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, written by Ken Kesey, which is considered by many to be one of the best films ever made. You can find more information at http://www.wildishtheater.com/wptest/.

Comments