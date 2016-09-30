Arts & CultureFilm & TV
Netflix: What’s coming and going this October

September 30, 2016 at 6:00 am
It’s a new school year, which means it’s time to start procrastinating on homework and binge-watching Netflix instead. This month, subscribers get a whopping 24 new Netflix Originals.

Ava DuVernay’s documentary about the history of racism in the United States, The 13th, is coming on Oct. 7. Russell Peters also has a new stand-up special coming Oct. 7, and if you liked Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson’s sitcom The Ranch, then tune in for the second part of the first season, also returning on Oct. 7.

Christopher Guest, known for his hilarious mockumentaries such as This Is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Huffman, and Best in Show, has a new movie about sports mascots (aptly titled Mascots) coming on Oct. 13. If you like Colleen Ballinger’s crazy character Miranda Sings, definitely check out Haters Back Off on Oct. 14. And “Black Mirror,” the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, is coming back for a third season exclusively on Netflix on Oct. 21.

Enjoy your binging!

COMING:

October 1

A Cinderella Story

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Dazed and Confused

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Fairy Tale: A True Story

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Gentleman’s Agreement

Ghost Town

Grizzly Man

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Millennium

Murder Maps: Season 2

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

Once Upon a Time in the West

Oriented

Patton

Picture This!

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

The Queen of the Damned

Quiz Show

Robotech

RV

Saving Mr. Wu

Snake Eyes

Snow Day

Sphere

Three Kings

Titanic

Unforgiven

The Uninvited

Unsealed: Alien Files: Season 4

Without a Paddle

October 3

Dheepan

October 4

American Horror Story Hotel: Season 5

Chevalier

Dartmoor Killing

The Flash: Season 2

The Grinder: Season 1

October 5

Arrow: Season 4

October 6

iZombie: Season 2

October 7

The 13th

Dinotrux: Season 3

The Ranch: Season 1 Part 2

Russell Peters: Almost Famous

The Siege of Jadotville

Supernatural: Season 11

October 8

The Originals: Season 3

Vampire Diaries: Season 7

October 10

Kuromukuro: Season 2

Love Between the Covers

October 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1

Mascots

October 14

Haters Back Off!: Season 1

Project MC2: Season 3

Sky Ladder: the Art of Cai GuoQiang

October 15

Being George Clooney

Chapo: El Escape del Siglo

Glitch: Season 1

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge: Season 1 Part 1

October 16

Dark Matter: Season 2

October 21

Black Mirror: Season 3 Part 1

Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 3

Word Part: Season 2

October 24

Doctor Foster: Season 1

October 25

Big Eyes

October 26

Jesus Camp

Kung Fu Panda 3

October 28

7 Años

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

Into the Inferno

Skylanders Academy: Season 1

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: Europe

October 29

The Fall: Season 3

October 31

Chewing Gum: Season 1

LEAVING:

– October 1

10.0 Earthquake

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Beverly Hills Cop II

Congo

Deep Impact

Erin Brockovich

The Exorcist

Heroes: Seasons 1­-4

Honey

Honey 2

Insomnia

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Mr. Deeds

My Girl

Nick of Time

The Phantom

Psych: Seasons 1­-8

The Running Man

Saturday Night Live: The 2010s: Season 38

Timeline

Uncommon Valor

The Warriors

October 2

The Big Green

October 15

Ivan the Incredible

October 16

Devil

Estranged

October 20

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble: Season 2

October 21

The Taking of Deborah Logan

October 24

Redemption

October 25

The Interview

October 27

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

October 31

The Truman Show

