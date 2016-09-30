Netflix: What’s coming and going this October

It’s a new school year, which means it’s time to start procrastinating on homework and binge-watching Netflix instead. This month, subscribers get a whopping 24 new Netflix Originals.

Ava DuVernay’s documentary about the history of racism in the United States, The 13th, is coming on Oct. 7. Russell Peters also has a new stand-up special coming Oct. 7, and if you liked Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson’s sitcom The Ranch, then tune in for the second part of the first season, also returning on Oct. 7.

Christopher Guest, known for his hilarious mockumentaries such as This Is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Huffman, and Best in Show, has a new movie about sports mascots (aptly titled Mascots) coming on Oct. 13. If you like Colleen Ballinger’s crazy character Miranda Sings, definitely check out Haters Back Off on Oct. 14. And “Black Mirror,” the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, is coming back for a third season exclusively on Netflix on Oct. 21.

Enjoy your binging!

COMING:

October 1

– A Cinderella Story

– Barbershop 2: Back in Business

– Blue Streak

– Breakfast at Tiffany’s

– Dazed and Confused

– Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

– Fairy Tale: A True Story

– Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

– Gentleman’s Agreement

– Ghost Town

– Grizzly Man

– How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

– Millennium

– Murder Maps: Season 2

– My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

– Once Upon a Time in the West

– Oriented

– Patton

– Picture This!

– Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

– The Queen of the Damned

– Quiz Show

– Robotech

– RV

– Saving Mr. Wu

– Snake Eyes

– Snow Day

– Sphere

– Three Kings

– Titanic

– Unforgiven

– The Uninvited

– Unsealed: Alien Files: Season 4

– Without a Paddle

October 3

– Dheepan

October 4

– American Horror Story Hotel: Season 5

– Chevalier

– Dartmoor Killing

– The Flash: Season 2

– The Grinder: Season 1

October 5

– Arrow: Season 4

October 6

– iZombie: Season 2

October 7

– The 13th

– Dinotrux: Season 3

– The Ranch: Season 1 Part 2

– Russell Peters: Almost Famous

– The Siege of Jadotville

– Supernatural: Season 11

October 8

– The Originals: Season 3

– Vampire Diaries: Season 7

October 10

– Kuromukuro: Season 2

– Love Between the Covers

October 12

– DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1

– Mascots

October 14

– Haters Back Off!: Season 1

– Project MC2: Season 3

– Sky Ladder: the Art of Cai GuoQiang

October 15

– Being George Clooney

– Chapo: El Escape del Siglo

– Glitch: Season 1

– Power Rangers Dino Super Charge: Season 1 Part 1

October 16

– Dark Matter: Season 2

October 21

– Black Mirror: Season 3 Part 1

– Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories

– The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 3

– Word Part: Season 2

October 24

– Doctor Foster: Season 1

October 25

– Big Eyes

October 26

– Jesus Camp

– Kung Fu Panda 3

October 28

– 7 Años

– I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

– Into the Inferno

– Skylanders Academy: Season 1

– Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: Europe

October 29

– The Fall: Season 3

October 31

– Chewing Gum: Season 1

LEAVING:

– October 1

– 10.0 Earthquake

– Back to the Future

– Back to the Future Part II

– Back to the Future Part III

– Beverly Hills Cop II

– Congo

– Deep Impact

– Erin Brockovich

– The Exorcist

– Heroes: Seasons 1­-4

– Honey

– Honey 2

– Insomnia

– Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

– Mr. Deeds

– My Girl

– Nick of Time

– The Phantom

– Psych: Seasons 1­-8

– The Running Man

– Saturday Night Live: The 2010s: Season 38

– Timeline

– Uncommon Valor

– The Warriors

October 2

– The Big Green

October 15

– Ivan the Incredible

October 16

– Devil

– Estranged

October 20

– Marvel’s Avengers Assemble: Season 2

October 21

– The Taking of Deborah Logan

October 24

– Redemption

October 25

– The Interview

October 27

– The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

October 31

– The Truman Show

Comments