Marks: Why we should care about Bisexual Visibility Week/Day

Last week, from Sept. 19 to 26, was Bisexual Visibility Week. Within Bisexual Visibility Week was Bisexual Visibility Day, which was celebrated on Sept. 23. Both events last a total of a week and, respectively, are held to bring awareness to bisexual people and celebrate their sexuality. Bisexual Visibility Day is held during Bisexual Visibility Week and is the primary day for when most of the events occur.

Bisexual Visibility Day has been celebrated since 1999, and there are events held worldwide. Portland, Oregon hosted their own retreat for bisexual people at the coast. The retreat was organized “To remember the past; To celebrate the present; To build the future.” There were also events held in Salt Lake City, New York City, Columbus, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and more!

This is the 18th year that bisexual visibility day has been celebrated, its founding year being 1999. Currently, there is not a lot of information regarding Bisexual Visibility Day’s founding year, but it was coined in 1999 in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Since then, Bisexual Visibility Day has expanded worldwide with events held everywhere from Australia, to Spain, to Mexico. Events vary with a range of activities including zine making, film screening, talks, book launches, and fundraisers.

However, after everything that has been said, there is still a question that has not been answered. What, exactly, is bisexuality?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines bisexuality as attraction to both males and females. What is important to note, however, is that this definition ignores the social context in which bisexuality is placed today—which has multiple definitions, depending on who you ask.

Some people define bisexuality as attraction to men or women. Others define it as attraction to two or more genders, broadening the definition to be inclusive of those who don’t strictly identify as a man or a woman.

Some people argue that people who are bisexual are transphobic (against transgender people) because they are ignoring those who don’t identify as a man or a woman. These people are assuming that those who identify as bisexual use the former definition. These people advocate for pansexuality (attraction to all genders), saying that it is inclusive to all genders. However, identifying as bisexual does not actually mean that you’re transphobic. It merely means that you’re attracted to two or more genders.

A secondary question now is why do we need bisexual visibility day?

It’s well-known that bi erasure is a common experience among bisexual people. If you’re with someone of the opposite sex, people assume you’re straight, and if you’re with someone of the same sex, people assume you’re gay. This erases the experiences of bisexual people. Bisexual people are often harangued for choosing to be with people of multiple genders, and are told to “pick a side.” Furthermore, bisexual people are harassed for choosing to be with someone of the opposite sex, because it makes it “seem like” they’re straight. Some people of the LGBTQA+ community frown upon bisexual people who choose to do this.

Bisexuality is also somewhat of a taboo sexuality, because it can be intimidating to people. For example, some lesbians say that they won’t sleep with bisexual people because they may have been in contact with a penis. Not only is this idea transphobic because it is exclusionary of trans women, it’s also simply rude.

Another example of a form of prejudice that bisexual people face is people refusing to date bisexual individuals because they are worried that they will be left for someone of the opposite sex.

One final example of an issue people have with bisexuality is that it is considered promiscuous. There is a connotation with bisexual people that since they are attracted to more than one gender, they will sleep with anyone. This is not true. Bisexual people have preferences in their attraction just like anyone else.

All of these examples of prejudice are reasons why Bisexual Visibility Day and Bisexual Visibility Week are held every year. Bisexual people face a lot of prejudice in the queer community that they don’t warrant, and people need to know about it. It’s time we stop ignoring and erasing the identities of bisexual people year round, not just during Bisexual Visibility Week and Bisexual Visibility Day.

Comments