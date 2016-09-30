FootballSports
Oregon mascot Puddles dances with Washington State's mascot "Butch" in between during a break in the action. The Oregon Ducks face the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 10, 2015 (Kyle Sandler/ Emerald).
Oregon mascot Puddles dances with Washington State's mascot "Butch" in between during a break in the action. The Oregon Ducks face the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 10, 2015 (Kyle Sandler/ Emerald).

Kostecka: Both Oregon and WSU looking to right the ship this weekend

September 30, 2016 at 6:00 am
9


When Oregon and Washington State meet on Saturday in Pullman, it will be the tale of two teams heading in the wrong direction.

When the game ends, one team will have begun to right the ship while the other will continue its downward spiral.

Oregon began the season with high expectations and a legitimate shot at winning the Pac-12. With new quarterback Dakota Prukop and all-American running back Royce Freeman leading the offense and new defensive coordinator Brady Hoke tightening up the defense, expectations were high in Eugene.

The same can be said for the Cougars. After last year’s breakthrough season, in which it went 9-4 and defeated Miami in the Sun Bowl, Washington State was ready to take the next step and compete for a Pac-12 North title. With the return of quarterback Luke Falk and wide receiver Gabe Marks and an ever-improving defense, the Cougars had all signs pointing towards their movement up the Pac-12 pecking order.

One third of the way through the season, it’s safe to say both teams are underachieving well below their desired expectations.

Oregon’s new defense isn’t improving at the rate it hoped to. The Ducks have been plagued by terrible tackling and gap management along their front seven. Oregon is giving up 32.5 points per game and has struggled mightily in the second half of games.

The Ducks (2-2) limp into Pullman on a two-game losing streak, their first since 2007. Likewise, the Cougars (1-2) have losses to Eastern Washington and Boise State.

The pressure is on Oregon to win. The Ducks are held to high expectations, and a loss to Washington State the week after a home loss to Colorado would put the Oregon program in panic mode.

Fans are already asking questions about head coach Mark Helfrich’s ability to lead the program, as well as whether Hoke was the right hire.

The Ducks have a difficult remaining schedule. They will likely be favored against  Washington State, Arizona State and Oregon State and underdogs against the other opponents. Oregon could hypothetically finish 5-7 and miss out on a bowl game for the first time since 2004.

But if Oregon can get back on track with a big win over the Cougars, it could be the turning point the program needs. Not only would the win relieve some pressure, it would give Oregon some much needed momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game with Washington.

Follow Ryan Kostecka on Twitter @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Practice Report: Ducks must make Luke Falk hold the football to stop WSU pass attack
  2. Kostecka: With every new jersey, the Oregon Ducks grow further away from success
  3. Surprising WSU aims to stay undefeated
  4. Kostecka: Oregon-USC matchup does not have the feel we expected
Previous post

Lindsey Vander Weide has quickly turned into a leader for Oregon volleyball

Next post

Freshman Amy Matsuoka is as 'calm, cool and collected' as they come

Ryan Kostecka

Ryan Kostecka

Related Posts

September 28, 2016; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon women's golf freshman Amy Matsuoka blasts out of a bunker during a practice session at Eugene Country Club. Eric Cech/Emerald
GolfSports

Freshman Amy Matsuoka is as ‘calm, cool and collected’ as they come

Oregon Ducks outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide (7) hits over California Golden Bears setter Alyssa Jensen (10). The Oregon Ducks play the California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 23, 2016 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
SportsVolleyball

Lindsey Vander Weide has quickly turned into a leader for Oregon volleyball

Oregon midfielder Abby Morrow (6) chases after the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on September 2, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
SportsWomen's Soccer

Oregon falls 3-1 to USC, drops to 0-2 in conference play

Defensive Coordinator Brady Hoke speaks to the media on April 22, 2016 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
FootballSports

Practice Report: Ducks must make Luke Falk hold the football to stop WSU pass attack