Kostecka: Both Oregon and WSU looking to right the ship this weekend

When Oregon and Washington State meet on Saturday in Pullman, it will be the tale of two teams heading in the wrong direction.

When the game ends, one team will have begun to right the ship while the other will continue its downward spiral.

Oregon began the season with high expectations and a legitimate shot at winning the Pac-12. With new quarterback Dakota Prukop and all-American running back Royce Freeman leading the offense and new defensive coordinator Brady Hoke tightening up the defense, expectations were high in Eugene.

The same can be said for the Cougars. After last year’s breakthrough season, in which it went 9-4 and defeated Miami in the Sun Bowl, Washington State was ready to take the next step and compete for a Pac-12 North title. With the return of quarterback Luke Falk and wide receiver Gabe Marks and an ever-improving defense, the Cougars had all signs pointing towards their movement up the Pac-12 pecking order.

One third of the way through the season, it’s safe to say both teams are underachieving well below their desired expectations.

Oregon’s new defense isn’t improving at the rate it hoped to. The Ducks have been plagued by terrible tackling and gap management along their front seven. Oregon is giving up 32.5 points per game and has struggled mightily in the second half of games.

The Ducks (2-2) limp into Pullman on a two-game losing streak, their first since 2007. Likewise, the Cougars (1-2) have losses to Eastern Washington and Boise State.

The pressure is on Oregon to win. The Ducks are held to high expectations, and a loss to Washington State the week after a home loss to Colorado would put the Oregon program in panic mode.

Fans are already asking questions about head coach Mark Helfrich’s ability to lead the program, as well as whether Hoke was the right hire.

The Ducks have a difficult remaining schedule. They will likely be favored against Washington State, Arizona State and Oregon State and underdogs against the other opponents. Oregon could hypothetically finish 5-7 and miss out on a bowl game for the first time since 2004.

But if Oregon can get back on track with a big win over the Cougars, it could be the turning point the program needs. Not only would the win relieve some pressure, it would give Oregon some much needed momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game with Washington.

