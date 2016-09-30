ASUO senate confirmed five new financial committee members

We went to the ASUO meeting, so you didn’t have to. Here’s the recap!

University of Oregon student government confirmed five new finance committee members at its first meeting of Fall term on Wednesday evening in the EMU.

New Members:

The new members of the ASUO include Usborn Ocampo for Erb Memorial Union Board, Mikkel Henderson for Department Finance Committee, Dmitry Dobovoy and Amass Tanveer for Athletics and Contracts Finance Committee, and Harrison Lee for Program Finance Committee.

Ocampo is an undergraduate who hails from Salem, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include experience in financial activity and marketing. Henderson is an undergraduate who hails from Portland, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his resume, include Assistant to president of Sigma Chi and Chairman of the Judicial Board in Sigma Chi. Dobovoy is an undergraduate who hails from Clackamas, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include serving as a member of his high school Key Club chapter and serving as treasurer of a community service club also at his local high school. Tanveer is an undergraduate who hails from Lake Oswego, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include serving as Senior Class president at his local high school and as an Undersecretary for Model United Nations. Lee is an undergraduate who hails from Eugene, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include serving as a fundraising intern for the International Student Association.

Funding:

Funding approvals are as follows:

Salsa Libre requested $600 from its current budget to be allocated to general promotional advertising. Approved OASA requested $1,800 for member at large positions to keep up with programming. Approved CPLA requested $1,968 for a group retreat that was meant to increase member numbers. Approved.

Nominations:

Senators did not nominate themselves but are nominated by others. Nominations for senate seats are as follows:

Senate President: Max Burns

Senate Vice President: Hannah Thompson, Evan Roth

Senate Ombudsperson: Madison Moskowitz, Hannah Thompson

Senate Treasurer: Lauren Young, Blair Barnes

Academic Chair: Lauren Young, Lisa Smith

Nomination for University Senate seats include: Terra Wheeler, Blair Toy, Lisa Smith and Hassan Almumen. University Senate seats will get to vote on policy recommendation such as mandatory reporting policy and other campus matters.

