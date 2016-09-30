ASUONews
Stacy Yurishcheva/Daily Emerald
Stacy Yurishcheva/Daily Emerald

ASUO senate confirmed five new financial committee members

September 30, 2016 at 12:53 am
3


We went to the ASUO meeting, so you didn’t have to. Here’s the recap!

University of Oregon student government confirmed five new finance committee members at its first meeting of Fall term on Wednesday evening in the EMU.

New Members:

The new members of the ASUO include Usborn Ocampo for Erb Memorial Union Board, Mikkel Henderson for Department Finance Committee, Dmitry Dobovoy and Amass Tanveer for Athletics and Contracts Finance Committee, and Harrison Lee for Program Finance Committee.

  1. Ocampo is an undergraduate who hails from Salem, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include experience in financial activity and marketing.
  2. Henderson is an undergraduate who hails from Portland, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his resume, include Assistant to president of Sigma Chi and Chairman of the Judicial Board in Sigma Chi.
  3. Dobovoy is an undergraduate who hails from Clackamas, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include serving as a member of his high school Key Club chapter and serving as treasurer of a community service club also at his local high school.
  4. Tanveer is an undergraduate who hails from Lake Oswego, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include serving as Senior Class president at his local high school and as an Undersecretary for Model United Nations.
  5. Lee is an undergraduate who hails from Eugene, Oregon and his qualifications, according to his application, include serving as a fundraising intern for the International Student Association.

Funding:

Funding approvals are as follows:

  1. Salsa Libre requested $600 from its current budget to be allocated to general promotional advertising. Approved
  2. OASA requested $1,800 for member at large positions to keep up with programming. Approved
  3. CPLA requested $1,968 for a group retreat that was meant to increase member numbers. Approved.

Nominations:

Senators did not nominate themselves but are nominated by others. Nominations for senate seats are as follows:

Senate President: Max Burns

Senate Vice President: Hannah Thompson, Evan Roth

Senate Ombudsperson: Madison Moskowitz, Hannah Thompson

Senate Treasurer: Lauren Young, Blair Barnes

Academic Chair: Lauren Young, Lisa Smith

Nomination for University Senate seats include: Terra Wheeler, Blair Toy, Lisa Smith and Hassan Almumen. University Senate seats will get to vote on policy recommendation such as mandatory reporting policy and other campus matters.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. ASUO Constitution Court rules on Senate’s power over financial committee budgets
  2. ASUO Senate approves all committee budget proposals
  3. Seven ASUO appointments confirmed in last senate meeting of the year
  4. Four Executive appointees confirmed to ASUO Senate
Previous post

Oregon falls 3-1 to USC, drops to 0-2 in conference play

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Tran Nguyen

Tran Nguyen

ASUO, Crime and Court senior reporter at the Emerald.

Send tips to [email protected]

Related Posts

The Safe Ride shuttles provided almost 15,000 rides last academic year. (Emily Olson/The Emerald)
News

Safe Ride keeps students safe but faces challenges

covercover2
Arts & CultureCover StoryNews

Next level in the game

asuo-wrap-up.jpg
ASUONews

ASUO Senate Live Update Sept. 28

Knight library on University of Oregon's campus
AcademicsAdministrationNews

EMU to offer new study spots as Knight Library reduces operation hours