Safe Ride keeps students safe but faces challenges

Safe Ride, the “assault prevention service,” plays an important role in shuttling the University of Oregon community for free, despite looming challenges.

The shuttle service’s recent history of budget issues is a factor in the increasing number of riders the shuttle service has to turn away every year. Still, Safe Ride gives roughly 15,000 rides to UO students, staff and faculty members per year.

“We’re one of the first programs like this,” said Safe Ride’s Director of Scheduling Rilee Dockins. “We’ve had a few other schools reach out to us in the past year looking to implement similar services.”

According to its website, Safe Ride’s mission is to “provide inclusive, safe and accessible alternatives to traveling alone at night.” They aim never to turn away riders, and encourage staff and volunteers to use gender-neutral pronouns.

But Safe Ride wasn’t always so inclusive. The service was founded in 1985, giving rides solely to women. In 1988 and 1995, Safe Ride faced a lawsuit and formal grievance for gender discrimination, and in 2001, it expanded to provide rides to men.

Remnants of Safe Ride’s feminist roots are still tangible today. Its office — shared with a pro-choice student organization, Students for Choice — is located in the Women’s Center. The shuttle service works in tandem with events like Take Back the Night and trains its staff on current issues related to sexual assault nation-wide and at UO, like mandatory reporting.

The Emerald participated in a ride along on Tuesday from 6 p.m. — 11 p.m. During that time, twelve riders were transported in one of two vans, which was a low to normal amount for mid-week, according to Dockins. All of the riders were female.

The first two riders said they were freshmen and were heading to Valley River Center to get their nails done for sorority recruitment events.

While it might seem on the surface like students would abuse the shuttle, Dockins said every ride stays true to Safe Ride’s mission. One of the freshman riders, Jamie Arnold, said she first used the shuttle on Monday night because “some creepy guy” was following her.

“Being a preventative organization, you never know what could have happened had we not given someone a ride,” Dockins said. “There are some people who use us everyday, or people who call and say, ‘I’m sorry, I know I’m not going far.’ But we don’t want people to feel sorry for using us.”

The shuttle is funded by mandatory student incidental fees, and its budget is controlled by ASUO.

Dockins named the budget as Safe Ride’s biggest challenge. In the 2015-2016 school year, Safe Ride reported giving 13,688 rides, but had to turn away some 5,943 more.

“We do have a limit to how many rides we can give based on the size of our budget,” Dockins said. “How many people we can staff per night determines the number of vans we can run and then that determines how many rides we can give.”

Safe Ride currently owns four vans, but typically run only two or three a night, Dockins said. The service does receive student volunteers from the Women and Gender Studies program, but they work less hours and infrequently on weekends.

Safe Ride was granted an additional $8,000 from ASUO in May, but used that money specifically to develop a web-based application in partnership with the Designated Driver Shuttle service. The application is “still under works,” according to Dockins.

When ASUO granted Safe Ride those funds, a few of the senators voiced concerns that the money would be better spent on expanding staff or the number of vans.

Dockins said she expected Safe Ride’s budget to remain the same this year.

Comments