Freshman Troy Dye is a rising defensive star, and no one is surprised

It is no secret Oregon has struggled defensively the past two seasons. Oregon ranked 116th in the nation in total defense last year and is ranked 97th through four games this year.

While the defense as a whole leaves much to be desired, freshman Troy Dye has emerged as an up-and-coming star.

The Norco, California-native burst onto the collegiate scene in Oregon’s season opener against UC Davis, racking up 11 tackles — 4.5 for a loss of yards —and one sack, helping the Ducks to a 53-28 win.

In Oregon’s loss to Colorado last weekend, Dye accumulated a team-high 10 tackles, giving him 27 on the year. He not only is the team leader in tackles but now ranks fourth in the nation in total tackles.

What’s more impressive is he has essentially done this in three games — he played sparingly in Oregon’s 35-32 loss to Nebraska.

“It’s huge for him — especially being a freshman — him flying around to the football,” sophomore defensive back Ugo Amadi said. “He’s one of those guys you just can’t take off the field no matter who we play against.”

Dye graduated from high school early and enrolled at Oregon in time for spring workouts. Arriving on campus early paid off as he earned a starting job for the season opener, becoming the first true freshman to start at linebacker for Oregon since 1978.

Dye played safety in high school but made the switch to linebacker upon arrival in Eugene. Linebacker coach Don Pellum and secondary coach John Neal told Dye that, if he wanted, he could split time between safety and linebacker. But Dye understood the team’s needs. The Ducks were already chalked full with defensive backs but lacked depth at linebacker. So Dye made the switch.

According to his coaches and teammates, Dye has been very active since his first day of practice. He has a high motor and ability to pick things up quickly have stood out to his peers. No one is surprised at his early season success.

“He’s been doing this since he got here,” redshirt junior linebacker Jonah Moi said. “Just the way he plays with what everyone’s expecting — he’s a baller.”

“The way he practiced in fall camp, it doesn’t surprise me what he does on the game field,” Amadi said.

Oregon still has lots of questions that need to be answered on defense, but its core is young. If the Ducks don’t solve all their problems and return to their former glory now, Oregon will come back with more depth and experience next season.

While the present is worrisome, the future is bright — especially if Troy Dye continues to improve.

“I think he’s got the potential to be a great player,” Helfrich said after the Colorado game. “[A] true freshman that has performed the way he has thus far — we are very excited about the future.”

