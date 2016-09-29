Eye on Indie: The best albums to look for this week include Bon Iver, Danny Brown, Jenny Hval and Regina Spektor

Eye on Indie is a weekly column in which Emerald writer Alex Ruby provides his picks for the best indie albums to watch for in the upcoming week. This week’s selections include releases from Bon Iver, Danny Brown, Jenny Hval and Regina Spektor. All titles are set for release on Sept. 30.

Bon Iver: 22, A Million (Jagjaguwar Records)

It’s been five years since the release of Bon Iver’s self-titled second album and we could not be more excited for the band’s return. While Justin Vernon’s latest singles might be confusing for both longtime fans and newcomers in terms of sounds and song names, this album actually seems like a natural progression from the band’s sad-boy folk roots.

The singles so far have been almost cultish, alien and unsettling at times. These tracks are deeply-layered, have weirdly-pitched vocals, but still include Vernon’s signature falsetto; however, it’s just as natural-sounding as Bon Iver, and just as personal as For Emma, Forever Ago. His latest album 22, A Million is still very clearly Bon Iver. With that being said, the album proves to be very experimental as Vernon uses electronics to create an unusual atmosphere. Vernon has previously worked with artists such as Kanye West and James Blake, so this mixing of electronica and folk that he borrowed from such artists makes for a very interesting, yet pleasurable listen. Listen to Bon Iver perform “8 (circle)” here.

Listen if you like: Age of Adz-era Sufjan Stevens, Kid A-era Radiohead, Grizzly Bear.

Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition (Warp Records)

Naming an album after a Joy Division song (who named it after a book by J.G. Ballard) might seem like a strange idea for an indie hip-hop artist, but this is Danny Brown we’re talking about. He has never been known to simply go along with current, mainstream trends. He is undeniably individualistic with his unique voice and inventive rhymes. He even has indie cred due to his collaboration with the Avalanches and signing to Warp Records.

While 2016 has already presented plenty of great hip-hop releases from Drake, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and more, Atrocity Exhibition will be one of the most ambitious hip-hop records of the year. Its singles have already proven Brown’s tenacity and dedication to his craft, not to mention the album’s list of features, including Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar and Earl Sweatshirt. His witty lyricism and infectious yet sinister beats are still there, but they’re more refined. Danny Brown is at the top of his game. Make sure you see him live at WOW Hall on Oct. 8 (tickets come with a free digital copy of the album).

Listen if you like: Tyler The Creator, clipping., Black Milk.

Jenny Hval: Blood Bitch (Sacred Bones Records)

Last year, Jenny Hval released the excellent Apocalypse, girl which ended up on many best of the year lists. This year, the Norwegian avant-garde, art-pop musician is releasing an album about blood; specifically, Blood Bitch is about menstruation. According to Hval, the album is an “investigation of blood.” It features her sweet voice and experimental instrumentation; however, Blood Bitch is not for the faint of heart. In a statement, Hval said that this is the “first album where I’ve started reconnecting with the goth and metal scene I started out playing in many years ago.”

It’s also a fictional story, centering around horror characters and vampires. If you need something out there to listen to that is also deeply personal, make sure you check out Blood Bitch. NPR Music also has a First Listen available on its website where you can stream the entire album for free.

Listen if you like: St. Vincent, Julia Holter, Kate Bush.

Regina Spektor: Remember Us To Life ( Sire Records)

The Soviet-born, American-bred indie songstress Regina Spektor is back with her seventh album this week. While most people know her for her theme song from Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black (“You’ve Got Time”) and her heartfelt odes in 500 Days of Summer (“Us” and “Hero”), Spektor actually has an impressive back catalogue of solid albums ranging from niche anti-folk to pure indie pop. While the first single off the album, “Bleeding Heart,” might seem like plain, mainstream pop, don’t fear —her eclectic voice and witty lyrics are still there with Remember Us To Life. “Older and Taller” harkens back to her days as a quick-witted girl with a piano. She is still Regina Spektor. And even if you can’t get into her music, you can’t argue that her sweet voice is immediately infectious.

Listen if you like: Cat Power, Tori Amos, Fiona Apple, Norah Jones.

