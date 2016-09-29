Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Cameron Hunt (78) grimaces on the sideline after injuring his leg. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Cameron Hunt learning to keep emotions ‘in check’ to save starting position

Senior guard Cameron Hunt’s starting position is in hot water.

With 31 career starts, Hunt entered the season the most experienced member of a young offensive line. He and junior left tackle Tyrell Crosby were tabbed as the leaders and linchpins of the unit.

But after multiple personal fouls, other penalties and overall poor performance, Hunt came close to the tipping point with coaches.

Against Nebraska, Hunt pummeled a defender after the play and unnecessary roughness was called. Hunt earned himself a ticket to the bench for his 15-yard penalty and remained there throughout the second half.

“We call those selfish penalties because they affect the whole team,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “It is not going to be tolerated. We did something in house … to make sure that they understand the consequences and the severity and how big of a deal that was.”

Prior to the Colorado game, questions surfaced about Hunt’s security as a starter. Some thought fellow senior Doug Brenner would take his place while coaches personally called out Hunt. Helfrich declined to answer whether Hunt would continue to start.

But when Oregon released the depth chart for the Colorado game, Hunt’s name was still No. 1 at the right guard position.

“When someone calls me out, I love it man. I love it because it kind of gets me on my best behavior,” Hunt said. “I’ve got to do this right and guys are looking at you.”

Coaches attributed Hunt’s personal foul problem to him being an emotional player, and emotion is a double-edged sword. It fuels Hunt to play hard and put in the extra effort, but it may have caused him to take it too far.

“It needs to find a line between carrying over that emotion and playing well, but also not getting those personal fouls,” Hunt said. “I think by benching me in the second half of the Nebraska game [Coach Helfrich] really showed me that I needed to get my emotions in check.”

Against Colorado, Hunt was not flagged for any penalties as he worked to channel his emotions in a positive way.

“Guys are getting pumped up seeing me pancake a guy in the end zone and show emotion,” Hunt said. “Guys feed off that energy.”

His leadership and energy along the offensive line will become even more prominent with the loss of Crosby for the season due to a broken foot. As the one experienced player in an offensive line starting four redshirt freshmen, the coaches rely on Hunt to be a vocal leader on the field. It would be hypocritical if he continued to gather penalties.

“I think I have been the sole leader of the offensive line through this past six months. Especially with Tyrell out — it really has to step up,” Hunt said.

