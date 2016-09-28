Check out some of Eugene’s best study locations







As college students, we all develop our own niche study habits. Whether we are cramming for finals or just having another coffee date with our textbooks, a suitable location can be imperative to our studies.

With the Knight Library’s newly shortened hours, scoping out an alternate study spot is as important as ever. Escape the dorms, your bedroom or inundated locations and consider these spots around Eugene next time you bring out the homework.

John E. Jaqua Law Library (1515 Agate St.)

The University of Oregon offers many places to study near the heart of campus, such as Allen Hall or Lillis, but UO’s Law Library is a sizable, quiet and often forgotten alternative. The fourth floor is limited to JD, CRES, and LLM students, but the second and third floor are open to everyone. Most importantly, it’s open late on weekdays.

Marché Museum Café (1470 Johnson Lane)

Tucked behind UO’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Marché is conveniently located. It offers numerous tables, food that is strictly seasonal and regional, and, of course, coffee — the key ingredient that fuels college students.

Espresso Roma Café (825 E. 13th Ave.)

Just a short walk from Knight Library, Espresso Roma Café lives in the heart of campus. This location consists of two spacious rooms that offer dozens of tables, as well as food, coffee and even a quaint outdoor patio with coverage for the rainy days in Eugene.

Vero Espresso House (205 E. 14th Ave.)

If you live west of campus or simply love picturesque and cozy coffee shops, Vero Espresso House is worth a visit. In addition to a variety of coffee beverages, they offer wholesome breakfast and lunch options, which makes it the perfect place to stake out for a lengthy period of studying. This place is popular, so try to arrive before the rush.

Allan Bros Coffee Roasters (Beanery) (152 W. 5th Ave.), (2465 Hilyard St.)

Yes, another coffee shop. There are two locations, but because they are a little farther from campus you are basically guaranteed a table for your studies. The W 5th location has later hours, but the location south of campus on Hilyard St. offers student discounts.

The Barn Light (Downtown) (924 Willamette St.)

Café by day, bar by night. Whatever you’re drinking, The Barn Light in downtown Eugene has late hours and was developed specifically for young professionals and students. It maintains a laid-back vibe while providing people with a suitable work environment. Its spacious tables are just begging students to study their hearts out — and maybe even treat themselves to a drink afterward.

Wandering Goat Coffee Co. (268 Madison St.)

With its late hours, the Wandering Goat doubles as a music and art venue in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood. But this contemporarily grungy Eugene coffee shop provides a calm and warm atmosphere perfect for students — it even has a bookshelf brimming with issues of National Geographic magazines. They create their own organic and vegan eats, and their homemade biscuits and gravy are particularly scrumptious.

Both on and outside of campus, Eugene is home to numerous unique locations that are equipped and ready to support the local community of college students. It is only a matter of which will become your go-to study spot, any student’s home away from home.

Comments