Oregon Ducks defensive back Brenden Schooler (43) intercepts a pass. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Stack-up: Pass defense could decide battle in Pullman

September 27, 2016 at 1:34 am
Oregon (2-2, 0-1) wishes to turn two consecutive losses into one consecutive win while the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0) want to grab their second win after starting 0-2 .

The teams squared off in an overtime thriller last season, and here is how they stack-up this season:

Offense

Oregon

Despite the loss to Colorado, the Oregon offense continues to drive up the score. It may not be the perfect machine it has been in the past, but the Ducks rank first in the Pac-12 in rushing offense. Oregon’s top three running backs all average above seven yards per carry as the running game continues to be dominant even with four redshirt freshman starting along the offensive line. While the running game has dominated, the passing game has been inconsistent. Oregon’s 260 passing yards per-game ranks sixth in the Pac-12 as new quarterback Dakota Prukop finds chemistry with his wide receivers.

Washington State

Washington State wants to pass the ball, and they make no secret about it. The Cougars 393 passing yards per game is second in the Pac-12 and 81 yards above third place. Quarterback Luke Falk has 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions is as impressive as anyones in the Pac-12. Washington State’s passing game loves to throw the ball on short slants or quick screens, as it substitutes for their lack of a running game. The Cougars are averaging a slim 122 rushing yards per game, which makes their offense one-dimensional. Washington State is the best in the Pac-12 in converting on third downs at 52 percent.

Advantage: Oregon

Defense

Oregon

Oregon ranks towards the bottom of the conference in almost every major statistical category. They are 10th in scoring defense and passing defense while ranking ninth in rushing defense. The Oregon secondary has been shifted and toyed with by defensive coordinator Brady Hoke all season. Tyree Robinson and Arrion Springs will likely be the starting corners, and with Washington State’s pass heavy offense, second stringers like Ugo Amadi will be guarding important slot receivers. Oregon has been successful at grabbing interceptions, and there will be plenty of opportunities come Saturday.

Washington State

Washington State’s defensive line runs multiple stunts and twists and they will test Oregon’s young offensive line all game. The Cougars have the third-best run defense in the Pac-12 and surrender just 103 yards per game. They are holding opposing running backs to 3.8 yards per rush while only allowing three rushing touchdowns so far this season. The same can’t be said for the pass defense. They rank 11th in the Pac-12 as they allow 325 yards per game. Through three games they have give up six passing touchdowns on an average on 13 yards per catch. They too, however, have been creating interceptions with four.

Advantage: Washington State

Jack Butler

