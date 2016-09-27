Quick HitsSports
Washington State wide reciever Dom Williams catches a pass for a touchdown with one second left to force overtime. The Oregon Ducks face the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 10, 2015 (Kyle Sandler/ Emerald).
Quick Hits: Oregon shifts focus to Washington State after back-to-back losses

September 27, 2016 at 6:00 am
– Oregon defensive backs coach John Neal said after practice Monday the Ducks aren’t going to change their formula after consecutive losses to Nebraska and Colorado. Oregon faces a tall task in defending Washington State’s Air Raid attack Saturday.

– Pass defense could decide Oregon’s road contest with Washington State Saturday, writes the Emerald’s Jack Butler. The Cougars’ Luke Falk passed for 505 yards in a triple-overtime win over the Ducks at Autzen Stadium last season.

– The Ducks received a commitment from Jaylon Redd, the nation’s No. 4 athlete and a future defensive back, Monday. The Oregonian’s Andrew Nemec takes a look at Oregon’s 2017 recruiting class player-by-player.

– Jolie Rasmussen has emerged as a standout freshman on the Oregon volleyball team. A 6-foot-2 aerial threat, Rasmussen tallied 11 kills in the Pac-12 opener against Oregon State and 13 against Florida.

– Oregon baseball’s 2016 recruiting class was ranked No. 13 in the country by Collegiate Baseball. The class includes four players selected in the 2016 MLB Draft.

