Jenna Prandini and Deajah Stevens throw the O after making it to Rio in the 200. The Track and Field Olympic Trials are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on July 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Catching up with Oregon’s track and field Olympians

Eugene, also known as TrackTown USA, is home to some of the most prestigious track and field meets in the country. This past summer, Hayward Field was home to the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and many current and former Ducks competed. Some even finished in the top three spots and qualified to represent the United States in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the Olympic Games.

Ashton Eaton

Eaton already cemented himself as the best athlete in the world with a gold medal in the decathlon at the 2012 Olympic Games and broke his own world record in 2015. Eaton further established himself in Rio, scoring 8,893 points to win gold and tie the Olympic record. He was also the first man to defend his Olympic decathlon title since 1984. Eaton is unsure if he will continue competing, but says that there is no chance he’ll be in Tokyo in 2020. For now, he will continue to take time off and wait to decide whether he, and his wife Brianne, will continue to compete.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton

Theisen-Eaton placed 11th in the heptathlon during the 2012 Olympic Games. Unhappy with that result, she was determined to improve. She had a rough day one of the heptathlon in Rio, but was able to come back day two to win bronze. She scored 6,653 points, 155 points behind her personal best. If she decides to continue to compete, she will continue to train under coach Harry Marra with her husband Ashton Eaton.

Matthew Centrowitz

Centrowitz won the World Indoor 1,500-meter final in March and continued his success at the 2016 Olympics Games. Centrowitz became the first American to win the 1,500 meters since Mel Sheppard in 1908. He run in several competitive races in the weeks following his Olympic victory, and was honored by his hometown Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 29. He will continue to train with the Nike Oregon Project in Portland.

Galen Rupp

Rupp successfully attempted a difficult 10,000-meter and marathon double at the Olympics. In the 10,000, he placed fifth in a time of 27 minutes, 8.92 second, while also winning the bronze in the marathon. Rupp has stated that the 2017 track and field world championships could by his last time competing at 5,000- and 10,000-meter events before he shifts to running the marathon full time. Rupp will continue to train as a part of the Nike Oregon Project.

Cyrus Hostetler

Hostetler finished fourth at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, but qualified or the Olympics with the Olympic standard. At this summer’s Trials, he won to qualify for Rio. In Rio, Hostetler placed 20th overall and didn’t make the finals. Hostetler will continue to train in Chula Vista, California at the Olympic Training Center.

Jenna Prandini

Prandini narrowly edged track and field superstar Alyson Felix for the third and final qualifying spot for the 200-meter dash at the U.S. Trials to qualify for Rio. She was also a part of the 4×100 relay pool. She placed tenth in the semi-finals with a time of 22.55 seconds, missing the final by two spots. Prandini will continue to train for the next Olympic Games with Puma as her sponsor.

Several current Ducks also represented the Ducks in Rio. Redshirt Junior Arianna Washington was in the relay pool, Deajah Stevens placed eighth in the 200-meter dash and Devon Allen placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles. Washington and Stevens will continue to compete in track this upcoming season. Allen, who also plays football, recently tore his ACL in a game against Nebraska. Due to the injury, he will be unable to compete for the Ducks or run professionally this year.

