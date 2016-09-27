Crafting Fashion

From elegant sweaters to stunning jewelry, the Craft Center at the University of Oregon offers a multitude of creative avenues for those interested in creating their own wares.

The Craft Center opened its doors on Sept. 26 for fall term. The center is located in a new location on the ground floor of the EMU and is now free for UO students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Until this term, UO community members had to pay a fee to use these services. Managers of the center hope this change will make the space more attractive to the student body.

“The Craft Center is specifically here for UO students,” said David Wagner, craft center office

coordinator. “We are open to the community as well, but we are reprioritizing for UO students […] If we don’t fill a workshop up with students, we will open it up to the community.”

In addition, the new location will offer many workshops including an introduction to knitting taught by former UO student Maiya Becker. Fees vary depending on style of craft, but rarely exceed $100; however, the resources without instruction are always free. These are non-credit courses for students to sign up for.

As a knitter for more than a decade, Becker wants to share her craft with others in the hope of promoting a stronger sense of sustainability within the UO community.

“With knitting, you are not only able to create a garment that will last longer, but that you can custom-make to fit your size and color,” said Becker, who instructs classes on clothing production in the community and sits on the board for Materials Exchange Center For Community Arts, a nonprofit designed to reduce material waste.

“I strongly believe in reducing your environmental footprint as much as possible. A lot of fashion is being made cheaply, unethically and is being thrown away so quickly,” she said.

Cassie Shammel, a student worker at the Craft Center, participates frequently in many of the workshops the Craft Center offers.

“I definitely take advantage of it,” Shammel said. “I have been in the jewelry studio. I did casting. I have done a little bit of photography and I am doing ceramics this term.”

Shammel describes herself as a creative person and finds that the time she spends at the Craft Center is therapeutic because it allows her to take a break from her studies.

“I study science, which I love, but it’s also really difficult,” Shammel said. “I have always been really creative, so it was nice to be able to come in here and work outside of what I’m studying in school.”

The Craft Center provides tools for use in making jewelry, clothing, photography and woodworking. Some of the equipment available to students are sewing machines, torches for glass making and a variety of hand tools.

Some materials available for purchase at the Craft Center include fabric, clay and metals. The Craft Center is limited on these materials so students are encouraged to bring in their own materials.

Aolani Onatah, a student at UO, was eager to explore more of the Craft Center and the resources it has available to students.

“I am excited that it isn’t an additional fee considering the rising costs of tuition. It’s nice that there are more amenities we pay for that we aren’t being charged extra for,” she said.

The Craft Center will hold many workshops this term, including knitting, sewing, photography and ceramics.

Margarita O’Brien, a jewelry instructor at the Craft Center, has worked there for nine years and is excited about getting new people in for classes.

“In the basic classes, I mostly teach technique but I am trying to get people to create their own things because you can’t always find what you want to express,” said O’Brien. “I meet people all the time who didn’t know it was there.”

For new students interested in getting involved at the Craft Center, workers have set up orientations for any studio. In these sessions, Craft Center faculty give students basic knowledge for understanding how to work in the studios.

“Our hope is that we can give you some skills without having to add too much to your overall schedule,” Wagner said. “We wanted to really focus on the student experience with these spaces.”

Students and community members can register for workshops online at craftcenter.uoregon.edu.

