Remind yourself of home with these Eugene eateries

Are you new to the UO and miss your favorite food from your hometown? Eugene has plenty of eateries that offer cuisines from all over the world, and for a small town, Eugene is big on food. Check out these places before you get homesick.

California/Southwest/Latin America: El Super Burrito (2566 Willamette st.)

Missing out on some quality Mexican food or just have a hankering for a burrito? Look no further than El Super Burrito. Featuring burritos, tacos, nachos, enchiladas, tortas, chimichangas, and more, El Super Burrito offers all of its plates for under $10 making it the perfect lunch or dinner for the broke and hungry college student. Make sure to get the Oregon Burrito if you have a dual craving for french fries and a burrito. They also have plenty of vegetarian options.

Southern food: Papa’s Soul Food (400 Blair Blvd.)

Can’t get comfortable without your favorite comfort food? Make your way to the Whiteaker neighborhood northwest of campus and feast at Papa’s Soul Food Kitchen and BBQ. While it is a little pricey for college students, Papa’s Soul Food has everything you could want from genuine soul food to classic BBQ. They have crawfish, hush puppies, fried chicken and waffles, southern fried snapper, fried catfish, jambalaya, gumbo, sweet tea, and more. If you want to show your parents an example of great local food in Eugene, take them here.

Northeast: Fisherman’s Market (830 W. 7th Ave), Newman’s Fish Co. (1545 Willamette St.)

New to the northwest and missing the delicious seafood of the northeast? Chomp down on some crab, fish, shrimp, and more at Fisherman’s Market or Newman’s Fish Co. Fisherman’s Market has fresh, local fish and house specialties like a shrimp and crab louie, scampi pasta, or a whole crab dinner (which was featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives). Newman’s Fish Co. has plenty of fish and chips options like coconut shrimp, scallops, halibut, cod, and more.

New York Style Pizza: Sy’s Pizza (1211 Alder St.), Sizzle Pie Pizza (910 Willamette St.)

Need some of that classic NY style pizza? Grab a slice at Sy’s. It is no-frills, thin-crust pizza that will surely remind you of the Big Apple. If you’re feeling fancy and want a big, thin slice with some more interesting toppings, take the EmX downtown and chow down at Sizzle Pie. With heavy metal themed pies and local beers on tap, you’re in for a delicious night.

Hawaii: Every Day Kine Grindz (1905 Agate St.)

If you need some kahlua pork in your life then head down to the Every Day Kine Grindz food truck south of campus. In addition to kahlua pork, Kine Grindz also has teriyaki chicken, musubi, ahi steaks, shoyu chicken, and of course, potato-mac salad. It’ll make you feel like you’re back on the island, even when it’s raining.

Thailand: Ta Ra Rin (1200 Oak St.), Sweet Basil Express (1219 Alder St.), Tasty Thai (1308 Hilyard St.), Chaiyo Thai Truck (44 E. 7th Ave).

Surprisingly, Eugene has a wide range of delicious Thai restaurants. If you want something high-quality with a semi-formal atmosphere, visit Ta Ra Rin (try the pineapple curry). If you want to stay close to campus, go to Sweet Basil Express or Tasty Thai. For something cheap and quick, stop by Chaiyo Thai Truck at HiFi Music Hall. They also have a delicious thai iced tea.

Japanese Cuisine: Toshi’s Ramen (1520 Pearl St.), Tokyo Ramen (1733 Pearl St.), Maru (1769 Franklin Blvd.), Mame (541 Blair Blvd.), Makoto (1167 Willamette St.), 541 Sushi Bar 898 Pearl St.)

Eugene has some great Japanese restaurants hidden around town. Make sure to get some ramen at Toshi’s Ramen or Tokyo Ramen. There’s some great sushi at Maru, which has multiple locations around Eugene, Mame, or Makoto. If you want to go cheap, visit 541 Sushi Bar where every plate is just $2.

Italy/Mediterranean Cuisine: Beppe and Gianni’s Trattoria (1646 East 19th Ave.), Placebo’s Pasta Shop (150 Shelton McMurphey Blvd.), Noli Italian Cafe (769 Monroe St.)

Missing the home-cooked meals of your homeland but don’t know how to cook it yourself? Eugene has the restaurants for you. Try Beppe and Gianni’s Trattoria for a premium, formal meal. However, they don’t take reservations. Alternatively, there is Placido’s Pasta Shop and Noli Italian Cafe. These places have great pasta and great atmospheres, making you feel right at home.

