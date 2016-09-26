Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. His actions are a sign of protest against the treatment of people of color in the United States. His protest has also struck widespread criticism. (Brandon Montes-Nguyen/Emerald)

Beneventi: We should support Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem

Kneeling during the national anthem is an attention grabbing form of protest. Starting with NFL player Colin Kaepernick, kneeling is a protest against the police shootings of black Americans Alton Sterling and Philando Castile in July. Since Kaepernick’s kneeling was recognized by the media earlier this month, there has been much debate on whether kneeling should be permitted because it is seen by some as unpatriotic. Advocates for kneeling are protesting racial inequality and police brutality in America and are using action to fight for change that will cause more racial equality. Those against the kneeling say it is disrespectful of our nation and those who have sacrificed their lives for American ideals.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick explained his actions to NFL Media.

Even college athletes have joined the kneeling. Volleyball players on the West Virginia U Institute of Technology kneeled at a game last week. Each of the players was black, as most of the kneeling players are. However, professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, a white woman, was spotted kneeling just last week, providing that you don’t have to be black to kneel. Kaepernick’s protest is inspiring athletes across the nation to kneel.

The issue of patriotism makes sense in regards to kneeling. The American flag represents our nation and by standing for the Star Spangled Banner athletes are united in a common goal. When athletes kneel during the national anthem, ideals are being divided, a risky move for national pride. It seems as though Kaepernick and other kneeling athletes have lost faith in our nation and its proclamation of freedom. Though a noble cause, kneeling appears to be more divisive than supportive of black lives. In support of the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation, kneeling is an admirable step forward in working toward racial equality because it brings attention to it. What remains to be seen is whether the sign of protest will actually lessen the police shootings of black men.

A counterargument lies in the opinion of William H. McRaven, chancellor of the University of Texas System. McRaven is a war veteran who oversaw Bin Laden raid and he strongly opposes the decision to kneel. Not standing during the national anthem, he said, is “disrespectful of everyone who sacrificed to make this country what it is today—imperfect as it might be.”

President Obama cited the following statistic in a speech:

“African-Americans are 30% more likely than whites to be pulled over by police as well as three times more likely to be searched, twice as likely to be arrested and twice as likely to be shot by a law enforcement officer, according to studies.”

This is an enormous problem. There is no reason why black people should bear the brunt of racial targeting, especially today. Equality is something that we need to strive for. In this day and age, equality is a popular demand. It’s shocking to me that even though we have achieved marriage equality, we have still not achieved racial equality. It’s not impossible to treat someone who is different with respect. All it requires is acceptance. People naturally fear what is unknown to the point that we reject it. Though it is normal to experience fear, it is something that must be defeated. Accepting our neighbors is a challenge, which is why a lot of people seldom do it—but it’s not impossible. All acceptance requires is an admittance that maybe your own personal lifestyle is not the only correct way to live. By looking someone who is different in the eye, respecting them for who they are, and starting a simple friendly conversation, acceptance can be achieved.

It’s a disgrace that members of our law enforcement have stooped to the point of shooting a black person before asking questions. Philando Castile was murdered while allegedly trying to reach for his wallet. I find it baffling that this kind of racism still exists in our country.

We’re all people. We all have bills to pay, mouths to feed, children to raise. We all hate traffic jams, love music, movies, stories. We all laugh. We all cry. We all have family we love. It’s not hard to find a common ground. Instead of dividing against someone who is different, think about that common ground, look that person in the eye, and ask him how his day is going. It’s a way to start.

