Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kabion Ento (17) and Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Bryce Bobo (4) walk off the field after the win. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Pac-12 roundup: Washington survives late scare amid wild week four

Oregon came up short in a bid for its first conference win of the season on Saturday as the Ducks fell 41-38 to the Colorado Buffalos and dropped to 2-2 on the year. The game served as a monumental win for the Buffalos and was just one of a few nail-biting finishes throughout the conference.

Here’s a rundown of how the Pac-12 schedule played out during week four of the college football season.

Washington 35, Arizona 28 (OT)

Washington survived its first true test of the season after the Wildcats posted 14 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The No. 10 Huskies held onto their top 10 ranking thanks to a four-yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning to Dante Pettis that served as the go-ahead score in the extra period. Lavon Coleman went for 181 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 167 yards and another touchdown through the air.

Utah 31, USC 27

Utah quarterback Troy Williams threw for 270 yards and scored twice as the Utes orchestrated a comeback win over the Trojans at home. Williams led Utah on a 15-play, 93-yard drive before finding Tim Patrick for an 18-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining. USC signal caller Sam Darnold tossed for 253 yards and ran for 41 more in his first start, and Patrick went for 100 yards on six catches for Utah.

Boise State 38, Oregon State 24

The Beavers trailed 31-7 after the first half before walk-on freshman Conor Blount took over at quarterback and led Oregon State back into contention with a 11-for-18, 138 yard performance. Boise State used an 11-play drive to eat away nearly five minutes of game clock in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Boise State tailback Jeremy McNichols rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, and Beaver wideout Seth Collins led all receivers with 106 yards on nine catches.

Stanford 22, UCLA 13

No. 7 Stanford scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to escape Los Angeles with its first conference win and cement itself as the top team in the Pac-12 at this juncture. The win marked the Cardinals’ ninth straight win over the Bruins. Christian McCaffery carried the Stanford offense once again with 138 yards on 26 carries, and the Cardinal held UCLA star signal-caller Josh Rosen to just one score through the air on 248 yards passing.

Arizona State 51, California 41

In the latest “Pac-12 after dark” shootout, the Sun Devils nabbed a home victory thanks to 31 fourth quarter points as they erased a 24-10 halftime deficit. Arizona State picked off California quarterback Davis Webb twice in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and scored on each occasion. The Sun Devils then returned an onside kick attempt 42 yards with 48 seconds remaining to cement the win. Webb threw for 478 yards, five scores and two interceptions on 32-of-56 passing, and Arizona State quarterback had 362 total yards and scored three times on the ground.

