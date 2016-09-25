Campbell Club co-oper makes “guttery” folk music as Cigarettes and Milk

If you’re passing through the Campbell Club co-op and see any chocolate milk laying around, you’d be advised not to drink it so as not to incur the wrath of Waldo Przekop.

“If you drink my chocolate milk, I’ll get really mad,” he laughs.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter, who records as Cigarettes and Milk, originally went by Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk after two of his creature comforts. A quick Google search revealed fellow folkie Rufus Wainwright had already written a song by that name, so now it’s just “Milk.”

It’s a contrast that suits his music. Przekop can pick some awfully sweet melodies out of his guitar, but his songwriting style, self-described as “guttery,” can be uncompromising.

“I scream from somewhere deep,” Przekop says. “I like being sad and I like making other people sad. I like to feel that something I’ve experienced can resonate with someone so strongly they experience it as well.”

Though an adherent of the “Travis picking” acoustic guitar style, pioneered by mid-century coal-miner balladeer Merle Travis, his influences are less rooted in the past than in contemporary indie folk singer-songwriters. He’s not a huge fan of Bob Dylan, for instance, but he does draw influence from latter-day Swedish Dylan acolyte The Tallest Man On Earth.

“You can swear more often [nowadays], you can be darker, it’s okay,” he says, and indeed his mouth is as guttery as anything else about his music.

He’s currently working on a seven-song album, which is as yet untitled but which he describes as “higher-quality cell phone recording.” It’ll be his second; he released his debut Wilderness Road in 2014, which he’s disavowed for being “too indie-folk.”

Przekop was born in Connecticut and attended Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, CT before dropping out after a personal crisis (“a lot happened,” he says, but he won’t go into much detail.) He impulsively flew to Maui, where he mostly slept on beach for six months before becoming disillusioned with the lifestyles of his fellow transients.

“It was a lot of hippies, a lot of crust punks sleeping on the beach,” he recalls. “It kinda started to become depressing because five months later that’s the same stuff they did.”

After traveling with a friend around the country for a while, he found himself in Eugene, where he’s lived for a year. He applied to the Campbell Club and has lived here since, excepting two months in Connecticut following a family emergency.

His nomadic lifestyle is part of what drew him to folk music in the first place.

“[Folk singers are] usually singing something about the railroad, something about being homeless, something about alcohol, something about drugs,” Przekop says. “A lot of folk is really about traveling and being poor, which is what I’ve always done and been.”

Cigarettes & Milk plays the Boreal Tuesday, Sept. 27., with Justus Proffit, Novacane, and Tijuana Ty & the Damaged Goods. Show at 7 p.m. $5, all ages.

