The best shows to binge with new dorm buddies

It’s the start of the school year, which means that a perilous time has befallen incoming Ducks. Freshman year means dorm living, and all the social pitfalls therein. You’ve just moved into a crowded hall full of bizarre strangers, and over nine months they’ll either grow to be lifelong friends or the bane of your existence. The critical first few weeks leave plenty of time for hangout sessions with these friendly strangers, and a good chance to start the year off on good footing. These shows are sure to cultivate a crowd, and all are available now on Netflix streaming.

For The Student With The Impossibly Large TV — Human Planet

Every dorm floor has one resident that managed to stuff a TV larger than life itself into one of the shoebox-sized rooms. It’s a behemoth that needs to be worshipped, and nothing’s better suited than a good nature documentary. Planet Earth is an old favorite, but if you’re looking for something with more humanity, BBC’s Human Planet is fascinating. In addition to mind-blowing footage from Earth’s most remote corners, Human Planet looks at how different cultures have come to live in these impossible conditions. It’s a wonderful experience, all narrated by the wonderful John Hurt.

For A Bit Of Distinguished Mystery — Sherlock



BBC’s Sherlock is the ideal show to bring together a dorm floor. Most people have heard of it, but just haven’t found the time to really sit down and digest it. For those already onboard with the show, it’s loaded with secrets deserving of a second viewing. Plus, the mysteries (mostly) wrap up in each 90-minute episode so it’s not hard to come in if the group is already a few episodes deep. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat bring the iconic duo to the 21st century in stunning style. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman take on the roles of Sherlock and Watson, bringing them to life with sharp wit. Each episode modernizes one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic stories, with twists that will keep you engaged from the first frame to the last.

For Those Willing To Get A Bit More Morbid — Black Mirror

Another British import, Black Mirror is one of Netflix’s best sci-fi shows. It’s an anthology series a’la The Twilight Zone, but with a focus on technology. Each episode takes on a new story, and explores the stirring philosophical questions looming in our near future. It’s a deeply human show, rarely leaving the viewer with an optimistic outlook on life. The cinematography is stunning, the writing top-notch, and every episode stuffed with tricky moral questions that will keep the floor chatting for weeks. Even better, a new season is set to debut next month. There’s no time like the present to catch up.

For Fans Of The Absurd And Wonderful — Comedy Bang Bang



Scott Aukerman’s long-running podcast turned long-running TV show is a bit of a hard sell on the surface. It’s a variety sketch show loaded with outstanding alternative comedy talent that pretends to be a typical late night talk show. Aukerman is the host, with a rotating bandleader (Reggie Watts for the first few seasons, Kid Cudi for the middle stretch, and, most recently, Weird Al Yankovic). Together they welcome guests both real A-list talent and offbeat imaginary characters (a rotating cast of indie comedy icons playing characters like ‘Cake Boss,’ ‘Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber,’ or ‘Fourvel: The Orphan Who Loves To Stab People’). It’s insane, hysterical, and will immediately signal to the whole floor that you’ve got the most cultured taste in dick jokes.

