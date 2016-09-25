Stanford Cardinal's head coach David Shaw looks at the stadium after a devastating loss. The Oregon Ducks head south to face No. 7 Stanford in Palo Alto at Stanford Stadium on Nov. 7, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)

AP Poll: Stanford, Washington stay in top 10, Utah jumps to No. 18

The week 5 AP poll didn’t feature much movement amongst the top ten teams but saw plenty of shuffling in the latter-half of the top 25 teams.

The top seven teams – Alabama (1), Ohio State (2), Louisville (3), Michigan (4), Clemson (5), Houston (6) and Stanford (7) – kept their rankings from the past week. Michigan State, last week’s eighth ranked team, dropped all the way to 17 after losing to Wisconsin — this week’s new No. 8 team. Texas A&M jumped from No. 10 last week to No. 9 this week and Washington dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 to round out this week’s top 10.

Ranked Pac-12 teams fared well this week. Stanford (No. 7) came from behind to beat UCLA 22-13. Utah (No. 18) topped USC 31-27 to jump six spots this week. Arizona took Washington (No. 10) to overtime, but the Huskies held on 35-28.

Oregon remains unranked this week after its 41-38 loss to Colorado.

Here is this week’s full AP Poll.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments