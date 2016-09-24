FootballSports
Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Rapid Reaction: Oregon comeback falls short in 41-38 loss to Colorado

September 24, 2016 at 6:38 pm
320


For the second season in a row, the Oregon Ducks are 2-2 after four games.

Colorado defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon picked off Dakota Prukop’s pass attempt to Darren Carrington in the endzone with less than a minute left to cut short the Ducks’ comeback attempt and seal a 41-38 Buffalo victory.

With the loss, the Ducks fall to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.

Witherspoon’s interception came just two plays after the Ducks converted on third-and-17 to keep their final drive alive when Prukop tossed a long pass to Carrington and drew a pass interference call. However, Prukop attempted to find Carrington again from 23 yards out and his under thrown ball ended in an interception.

Key Plays:

— Two minutes into the third quarter, Colorado quarterback Steven Montez found Devin Ross 48 yards downfield and Ross made an acrobatic diving catch to complete a touchdown and give Colorado a 33-17 lead.

— With seven minutes left in the third quarter, Tony Brooks-James punched in a rushing touchdown from one yard out to cap off a five play, 51 yard Oregon drive and cut the Colorado lead to 33-24.

— Oregon scored another unanswered touchdown on the ground, this time from three yards out via Kani Benoit, to bring the score to 33-31.

— Oregon took its first lead of the game when Prukop hit Carrington on an 18-yard slant route to give the Ducks a 38-33 lead.

— Colorado wideout Bryce Bobo pulled down a spectacular one-handed catch on a 31-yard fade route from Montez in the back of the endzone to give the Buffalos a 41-38 lead with 8:43 remaining.

Key Stats

Oregon Passing

Dakota Prukop: 22-of-33, 293 yards for two touchdowns and one interception

Colorado Passing

Steven Montez: 23-of-32, 333 yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions

Oregon Rushing

Kani Benoit: 120 yards and one touchdown and 15 attempts

Colorado Rushing

Steven Montez: 135 yards and one touchdown on 21 attempts

Oregon Receiving

Darren Carrington: Five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns

Dwayne Stanford: Six catches for 95 yards

Colorado Receiving

Devin Ross: Seven catches for 153 yards and one touchdown

Follow Jarrid Denney on Twitter @jarrid_denney

 

Jarrid Denney

Jarrid Denney is an associate sports editor and senior reporter at the Daily Emerald. He primarily covers the Oregon footballs and baseball beats. Follow along for Twitter updates at jarrid_denney.

