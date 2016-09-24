Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon comeback falls short in 41-38 loss to Colorado

For the second season in a row, the Oregon Ducks are 2-2 after four games.

Colorado defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon picked off Dakota Prukop’s pass attempt to Darren Carrington in the endzone with less than a minute left to cut short the Ducks’ comeback attempt and seal a 41-38 Buffalo victory.

With the loss, the Ducks fall to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.

Witherspoon’s interception came just two plays after the Ducks converted on third-and-17 to keep their final drive alive when Prukop tossed a long pass to Carrington and drew a pass interference call. However, Prukop attempted to find Carrington again from 23 yards out and his under thrown ball ended in an interception.

Key Plays:

— Two minutes into the third quarter, Colorado quarterback Steven Montez found Devin Ross 48 yards downfield and Ross made an acrobatic diving catch to complete a touchdown and give Colorado a 33-17 lead.

— With seven minutes left in the third quarter, Tony Brooks-James punched in a rushing touchdown from one yard out to cap off a five play, 51 yard Oregon drive and cut the Colorado lead to 33-24.

— Oregon scored another unanswered touchdown on the ground, this time from three yards out via Kani Benoit, to bring the score to 33-31.

— Oregon took its first lead of the game when Prukop hit Carrington on an 18-yard slant route to give the Ducks a 38-33 lead.

— Colorado wideout Bryce Bobo pulled down a spectacular one-handed catch on a 31-yard fade route from Montez in the back of the endzone to give the Buffalos a 41-38 lead with 8:43 remaining.

Key Stats

Oregon Passing

Dakota Prukop: 22-of-33, 293 yards for two touchdowns and one interception

Colorado Passing

Steven Montez: 23-of-32, 333 yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions

Oregon Rushing

Kani Benoit: 120 yards and one touchdown and 15 attempts

Colorado Rushing

Steven Montez: 135 yards and one touchdown on 21 attempts

Oregon Receiving

Darren Carrington: Five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns

Dwayne Stanford: Six catches for 95 yards

Colorado Receiving

Devin Ross: Seven catches for 153 yards and one touchdown

Follow Jarrid Denney on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Comments