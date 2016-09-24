FootballSports
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jake Hanson (55) talks with Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Rapid Reaction: Ducks trail Colorado 26-17 in Pac-12 opener at halftime

September 24, 2016 at 4:15 pm
Oregon football, which trailed 23-7 after an early Colorado touchdown in the second quarter, cut the deficit to 26-17 with a pair of scores before halftime.

Colorado started Steven Montez at quarterback in place of injured Sefo Liufau. Montez dazzled in the first half, completing 85 percent of his passes while leading the Colorado offense to 351 total yards.

Montez did not complete a pass in seven attempts last week against No. 4-ranked Michigan.

The Ducks’ offensive attack was jumpstarted when Oregon opted for a fake punt midway through the second quarter. That set up the second Oregon touchdown of the game, a pass from Dakota Prukop to Darren Carrington.

Key plays:

— Colorado’s Phillip Lindsay got the visitors on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run. The score capped a 80-yard drive to give the Buffs an early 7-0 lead.

— Colorado kicker Chris Graham was good from 24 yards out to give the Buffs a 10-0 lead.

— Taj Griffin gave the Ducks their first score, a 5-yard run, after Tony Brooks-James had a long 40-yard carry. Oregon looked to potentially go for two in a swinging gate formation, and the crowd booed. The Ducks settled for a PAT. Oregon trailed 10-7.

— Steven Montez, making his first career start at quarterback for Colorado, connected with Shay Fields for a Colorado touchdown. Oregon’s Henry Mondeaux got a hand on the ensuing PAT attempt. Colorado led 16-7.

— Montez punched in a rushing touchdown from three yards out to finish off a 64-yard drive. Colorado led 23-17.

— On a fourth and three, Oregon opted for a fake punt. Danny Mattingly carried the ball for 29 yards and set up an Oregon touchdown. Ducks trailed 23-14.

— Oregon kicker Aidan Schenider’s field goal was good from 41 yards out. Colorado led 23-17.

— Colorado’s drive in the final minutes before halftime stalled. The visitors instead opted for a 33-yard field goal from Chris Graham. Colorado led 26-17.

Key Stats:

Oregon passing:

Dakota Prukop — 7-for-13 for 92 yards and one touchdown

Colorado passing:

Steven Montez — 17-for-20 for 217 yards and a touchdown

Oregon rushing:

Tony Brooks-James — nine carries for 81 yards

Colorado rushing:

Phillip Lindsay — 11 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown

Steven Montez — 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown

Oregon receiving:

Darren Carrington — three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown

Colorado Receiving:

Devin Ross — five carries for 96 yards

Oregon total offense:

218 yards

Colorado total offense:

351 yards

