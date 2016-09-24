Photos: The Oregon Ducks trail the Colorado Buffs 26-17 at the half

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dwayne Stanford (88) runs with the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dwayne Stanford (88) tries to run between three Colorado defenders. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Former Oregon men’s golfer Aaron Wise waves to the crowd. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) tries to keep hold of the ball while making a jumping catch over Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Afolabi Laguda (1). The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jay MacIntyre (14) drops the ball before being able to return the kick. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Austin Maloata (50) celebrates after a quarterback sack. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tedric Thompson (9) defends a pass meant for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7). The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jay MacIntyre (14). The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) hands the ball to Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5). The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Devin Ross (2) escapes Oregon Ducks defensive back Reggie Daniels (8) and Oregon Ducks linebacker Jonah Moi (3) as he runs for the end zone. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
DUPLICATE***Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) escapes a tackle from Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tedric Thompson (9). The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) falls after catching the ball for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) celebrates after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker Danny Mattingly (46) carries the ball during a successful fake punt play. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Colorado sideline watches as Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) tries to hold on to the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)