Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare for the game against the Colorado Buffs

September 24, 2016 at 2:29 pm
Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich hugs the duck during the march to victory. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen (13) high fives fans before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Former Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams hugs the Duck. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich high fives fans. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Tyree Robinson (2) warms up. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

The Oregon March Band warms up on the field prior to the game. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The motorcycle sets up in the end zone. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Travis Jonsen (11), Oregon Ducks quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (3) and Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) take the field to warm up. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon linebackers coach Don Pellum smiles as as he walks during the march to victory before warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) throws the ball during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Evan Baylis (81) reaches to make a catch during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Fans fill up the student section. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Former Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. walks the field during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jake Hanson (55) talks with Oregon Football head coach Mark Helfrich during warm ups. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Adam Eberhardt

