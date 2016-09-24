SportsWomen's Soccer

Ducks soccer loses opening Pac-12 game to Stanford

September 24, 2016 at 10:37 pm
40


While the Oregon soccer team had set out to start its “revolution” this season, it faced a major hurdle in its Pac-12 opening game when it drew Stanford, which tops the NCAA RPI list, as its first opponent. Oregon ranks No. 16 on that list.

On Saturday night in Palo Alto, the Ducks (6-3-1) lost 3-0 to Stanford (8-0-1).

“I am proud of our effort and fight tonight,” said Oregon head coach Kat Mertz in a news release. “The first half, we were able to contain a very good Stanford side, while creating shots and opportunities. We had some bright moments tonight, that we can build off of through Pac-12 play.”

In the first half, the Ducks attempted two shots, were awarded a corner kick, and recorded one save. A minor scare occurred in the 43rd minute when Oregon midfielder Maryn Beutler was issued a yellow card. By halftime, neither side had scored.

Stanford started to ramp up its scoring attack after intermission. In the 63rd minute, Tegan McGrady scored her first goal of the season, firing a shot 25 yards out from the left of the box. Less than three minutes later, Jordan DiBiasi capitalized on an assist from teammates Michelle Xiao and Averie Collins to score her sixth goal of the season. In the 71st minute, Collins landed her first goal of the season when she headed the ball into the net from teammate Andi Sullivan’s free kick.

Oregon ended the game with six shots, three of which were on goal. Stanford tallied 14 shots (seven on goal). Oregon goalie Halla Hinriksdottir finished with four saves.

The Ducks will face off against USC in their first home game against a Pac-12 opponent on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re looking forward to coming back home to protect Papé Field on a quick turnaround against USC,” said Mertz.

Follow Romaine Soh on Twitter @mainetainpls

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Ducks soccer loses first game of season to UC Irvine
  2. Ducks soccer blanked by Portland 1-0 in final nonconference game before Pac-12 play
  3. Oregon women’s soccer loses 2-1 against WSU after giving up a 30-second counter goal
  4. Ducks soccer loses to the Huskies 2-0
Previous post

Oregon defense still finding its identity after loss to Colorado

Next post

AP Poll: Stanford, Washington stay in top 10, Utah jumps to No. 18

Romaine Soh

Romaine Soh

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) hands the ball to Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5). The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Ducks ‘don’t change the formula’ in return to practice post-Colorado

Oregon Ducks outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen (15) serves the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 23, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
SportsVolleyball

Jolie Rasmussen on the way up for Oregon volleyball

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kabion Ento (17) and Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Bryce Bobo (4) walk off the field after the win. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffs at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 24, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Pac-12 roundup: Washington survives late scare amid wild week four

Stanford Cardinal's head coach David Shaw looks at the stadium after a devastating loss. The Oregon Ducks head south to face No. 7 Stanford in Palo Alto at Stanford Stadium on Nov. 7, 2015. (Cole Elsasser/Emerald)
FootballSports

AP Poll: Stanford, Washington stay in top 10, Utah jumps to No. 18