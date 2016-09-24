Ducks soccer loses opening Pac-12 game to Stanford

While the Oregon soccer team had set out to start its “revolution” this season, it faced a major hurdle in its Pac-12 opening game when it drew Stanford, which tops the NCAA RPI list, as its first opponent. Oregon ranks No. 16 on that list.

On Saturday night in Palo Alto, the Ducks (6-3-1) lost 3-0 to Stanford (8-0-1).

“I am proud of our effort and fight tonight,” said Oregon head coach Kat Mertz in a news release. “The first half, we were able to contain a very good Stanford side, while creating shots and opportunities. We had some bright moments tonight, that we can build off of through Pac-12 play.”

In the first half, the Ducks attempted two shots, were awarded a corner kick, and recorded one save. A minor scare occurred in the 43rd minute when Oregon midfielder Maryn Beutler was issued a yellow card. By halftime, neither side had scored.

Stanford started to ramp up its scoring attack after intermission. In the 63rd minute, Tegan McGrady scored her first goal of the season, firing a shot 25 yards out from the left of the box. Less than three minutes later, Jordan DiBiasi capitalized on an assist from teammates Michelle Xiao and Averie Collins to score her sixth goal of the season. In the 71st minute, Collins landed her first goal of the season when she headed the ball into the net from teammate Andi Sullivan’s free kick.

Oregon ended the game with six shots, three of which were on goal. Stanford tallied 14 shots (seven on goal). Oregon goalie Halla Hinriksdottir finished with four saves.

The Ducks will face off against USC in their first home game against a Pac-12 opponent on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re looking forward to coming back home to protect Papé Field on a quick turnaround against USC,” said Mertz.

Follow Romaine Soh on Twitter @mainetainpls

Comments