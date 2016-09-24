‘Bob’s Burgers’: what fans can expect from its upcoming seventh season

Six seasons in, it’s less worrying that Bob’s Burgers will run out of plots than that it won’t have enough time to realize all its possibilities. While Homer Simpson was already in outer space by the time The Simpsons was in its sixth season, Bob’s has covered an astonishing amount of ground by doing almost nothing to its basic formula. It’s still possible the show will go off the rails (its scattershot fifth season came close), but in the meantime, there are still plenty of places the show can go within its preexisting stylistic boundaries. Here’s what both longtime and new fans should know and expect from season 7, which premieres on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 25.

What longtime fans can expect:

More Bob and Linda. Though the show bears the name of the Belcher family patriarch, the parents’ lives haven’t been explored as much as those of their kids. We rarely see them outside the restaurant, and it’d be a treat to see their as-of-yet unseen rituals — Bob buying ingredients for his “burgers of the day,” Linda at her dinner theater or hair salon haunts. Though the show bears the name of the Belcher family patriarch, the parents’ lives haven’t been explored as much as those of their kids. We rarely see them outside the restaurant, and it’d be a treat to see their as-of-yet unseen rituals — Bob buying ingredients for his “burgers of the day,” Linda at her dinner theater or hair salon haunts. More puppy love. Season 6 hinted at new squeezes for all three Belcher kids. Gene reconnected with former nemesis Courtney, Louise and her partner in crime, Regular-Sized Rudy, certainly have chemistry, and Season 6 apogee “Stand By Gene” hinted that Tina’s true love isn’t her crush Jimmy Jr. (a douche, to be fair) but his immature friend Zeke. More customers. As Season 6 ended, a debacle involving superglue and a toilet led to Bob’s restaurant gaining some much-needed publicity. It’s possible this was a one-off gag, but Bob’s tends to be consistent with its timeline, so Bob might be better off next season. Plenty of daffy plot lines. The first episode of the new season is supposedly a Wizard of Oz-style dream involving Louise’s toys, and the episode titles that have been leaked so far sound promising: “Like Gene For Chocolate?” “Mom, Lies, and Videotape?” Can’t wait. Beef between Jimmy Jr. and Gene. OK, I don’t know about this one or even particularly expect it, but “Stand By Gene” hinted that Jimmy Jr. might be jealous of Gene and Zeke’s budding friendship. The show derives much of its humor from exploring how various combinations of characters interact; it’d be interesting to see Gene and Jimmy Jr. at each other’s throats.

What new fans can expect:

Tons of puns. One of the show’s most polarizing aspects is its ample use of deliberately terrible puns, which are liable to induce cringes in new viewers. Some of the puns are funny, but like Family Guy’s endless cutscenes, they can approach anti-humor territory. Great, well-developed female characters. The Simpsons’ main cast is technically female-dominated, but it still hasn’t done much with its women in nearly 30 years of syndication. But Linda, Tina, and Louise are just as funny, eccentric, and fleshed-out as their male peers, as are supporting characters like the outrageous Gretchen and the mysterious Marshmallow. Some really gross humor. Bob’s doesn’t shy away from toilet humor and fart jokes, and some of its episodes – many centered on unhygienic Tina – are disgusting almost to a fault. Fans whose stomachs turn at the thought of farts and body odor should stay clear of Bob’s. Great music. Bob’s musical numbers are such a part of its identity they’ve even been covered by indie stars like musical numbers are such a part of its identity they’ve even been covered by indie stars like St. Vincent and The National . Showrunner Loren Bouchard’s been promising a soundtrack album for years, but we haven’t heard much about it in a while. It’s a grower. Much of Bob’s humor comes from from internalizing the characters’ personalities. Getting to know the Belchers is key to appreciating the show’s humor, so it might take a few hours of binge-watching for Bob’s Burgers to really click.

