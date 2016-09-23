Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Shay Fields (5) and Colorado Buffaloes fullback Jordan Murphy (33) celebrate Fields' touchdown during the second quarter. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on October 3, 2015. (Taylor Wilder/Emerald)

Why Colorado will beat Oregon

**Editor’s Note: Each week during football season, we feature an essay from the opponent’s student newspaper on why Oregon will lose. This week’s edition is from Justin Michael Guerriero, the sports editor at the CU Independent.**

I was more than convinced that Colorado would beat Oregon in Eugene as the first few weeks went by. But last week in CU’s 45-28 loss to Michigan, senior quarterback Sefo Liufau was pulled just after halftime with what would turn out to be a sprained ankle.

So I feel I must include a disclaimer here: If Liufau plays, the Buffs will beat Oregon. If not, then I don’t like their chances. For the sake of argument let’s say that Liufau does in fact play. (Head coach Mike MacIntyre said repeatedly after practice this week that if Liufau looks good enough to play, then he will, so we’ll see. It’ll be a game time decision.)

Colorado boasts one of the more experienced rosters in the Pac-12. On both sides of the ball, the team returned the vast majority of its 2015 starters.

CU’s receivers versus Oregon’s secondary will be a key matchup, one that I think the Buffs will win. The Buffaloes’ receiving core is made up of medium-sized, speedy guys who have been excellent at not only winning their routes against the defense, but also pass blocking.

Shay Fields, Jr. has been a favorite long range target of Liufau. In fact, he burned Michigan’s all-senior secondary last week for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Wide receivers Bryce Bobo and Devin Ross have also looked impressive. They’ve been good about getting off the line of scrimmage quickly, and thrive in the short-to-medium-range distance.

Defensively, the Buffs have even more playmakers. Senior safety Tedric Thompson has been a staple of the defense for years now. Colorado did lose its best outside linebacker for the year in Derek McCartney, who tore his ACL in the Michigan game, but senior linebacker Kenneth Olugbode and sophomore LB Rick Gamboa have been good up the gut. I have faith in them stopping the Ducks’ run attack.

Perhaps most impressive on the defense is senior defensive back Chidobe Awuzie. Trust me, by the end of this year, frequent watchers of ESPN and SportsCenter will know him very well. He had a sack and forced fumble last week against the Wolverines and is a great route-reader.

I think Colorado’s offense will come out of the gate and score some early opening punches against the Ducks, just as it did against Michigan. However, the key here is whether or not the Buffs can maintain a lead and close out this game.

In closing, the Buffs will win this game because they are more experienced and polished than they were in 2015. Looking in from the outside, I’m just unable to say that about the Ducks.

Last year, the Buffs were a few less bonehead mistakes away from beating Oregon in Boulder. I think this 2016 Colorado Buffaloes team is ready to exit the cellar of the Pac-12 Conference. Taking down the powerful Oregon Ducks would be a solid start.

Score prediction: 34-21 Buffaloes

