Review: What So Not, Tkay Maidza and Graves impress at WOW Hall

Australian electronic music producer What So Not performed at WOW Hall on Wednesday night, bringing Eugene electronic music fans one of the best shows since Mad Decent Block Party. The man behind What So Not, Emoh Instead, brought amazing energy to the hall which was filled with passionate fans. The show also featured skilled opening acts Graves and Tkay Maidza.

Graves, a DJ from Honolulu, began the show, playing old favorites with twists. Graves is a rising act in the EDM world, and though many in the crowd had likely never heard his music before, they still danced with enthusiasm.

The second act, Tkay Maidza, a young female rapper from Australia was impressive throughout her one-hour set. She’s passionate about her music and involving the audience. Whether shouting out lyrics for the WOW Hall audience to shout back at her or running along the front row for high fives, Tkay earned the audience’s love for her spirited performance. Her debut album, TKAY, will be released in the U.S. on Oct. 28, and it’s almost guaranteed that much of her Eugene audience will now be anticipating its release.

Despite competition from the opening acts, What So Not undoubtedly provided the best performance. Emoh Instead brought the same energy to the stage as established acts like Diplo and Steve Aoki, and that passion is bound to gain him more recognition. The light show was detailed and beat perfectly with each song, presenting What So Not as not only a performer but a creative artist. Even with WOW Hall’s old-timey disco ball in the center of the ceiling, the overall stage vibe was modern and vivid. The smartest thing Emoh Instead has done in his career is create a recognizable image for What So Not in the form of the typeface, album themes, and overall appearance.

Originally, What So Not was a duo project as Emoh Instead worked with massive hit maker Flume; they split in 2015 due to creative differences. But the solo producer behind What So Not doesn’t need a partner to wow crowds with smooth tracks and, as one WOW Hall attendee said, “endless bangers!”

One of the most impressive and unanticipated electronic music lineups led to an amazing Wednesday night of performances that lasted until 2 a.m. Look out for new mixes released on Graves’ Soundcloud page, Tkay Maidza’s upcoming debut TKAY, and What So Not’s recent EP Divide and Conquer.

Listen to What So Not’s “Gemini” below:

