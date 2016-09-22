Review: ‘Blair Witch’ is a decent revival for horror fans, but nothing special overall

Back in 1999, word of an unbelievable horror movie hit the early sectors of the web. A film compiled from real-life footage of a few young adults who ventured out into the woods of Maryland in search of the local folk legend known as the Blair Witch. The Blair Witch Project eventually became a phenomenon, introducing the world to the concept of “found footage” horror. The film’s slow pace, relentless authenticity, and controlling atmosphere made it a defining film for many directors who would come to shape this present age of cinema.

So it’s inevitable that somebody would try to revive Blair Witch, with the task ultimately falling in the hands of Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest). The 2016 revival is both sequel and reboot — building on the lore of the 1999 classic while striving to stand alone. After all, there’s a good chance most of the audience for Blair Witch weren’t even born when the original hit theaters.

Blair Witch follows a new group of young filmmakers, driven to find the source of a mysterious tape — one that may lead to the whereabouts of the original group. Unlike that doomed trio, the new group comes prepared with all manner of modern conveniences. Head-mounted cameras offer clean, first-person angles. GPS trackers promise security and guidance. A drone camera offers the wisdom of the skies. But as they are quick to learn, the forest of the Blair Witch will find a way. The journey of our filmmakers turns sour quickly and becomes an outstanding nightmare in the last act.

While the first film was infamous for its insane pace (nearly 90 percent of it consists of three teens realizing they are lost in the woods, and arguing about maps), 2016’s Blair Witch caters to a more modern sensibility. The rural bickering is kept to a minimum, and the atmospheric thrills come in sooner. Unfortunately, Wingard’s update also brings some of the worst modern found footage trends into the experience. Characters are paper-thin, quickly revealing themselves to be hollow archetypes. The cinematography can be nauseating, with Wingard finding little new to do with all of his characters’ modern camera options.

Overall, Blair Witch is a fun enough retro revival for horror fans that have an appreciation for the past — and a very standard experience for any folks who are meeting this witch for the first time.

Watch the trailer for Blair Witch below:

