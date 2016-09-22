Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) escapes the tackle of UC Davis Aggies defensive lineman Anthony Baumgart (92). The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Heading into Pac-12 play, Ducks still need improvement ‘across the board’

The change from nonconference play to Pac-12 competition can serve as a natural breath as teams reassess and re-evaluate. That holds true for a program like Oregon’s, which prides itself on adapting and embracing change.

Despite being a quarter of the way through the season, the Ducks still feel as though they are in learning mode, especially after the 35-32 loss against Nebraska.

“We’re so much just in the day-to-day of trying to make everything better,” head coach Mark Helfrich said. “Nothing is where it needs to be or totally beyond where it should be, and we’re kind of just in improvement mode across the board.”

First on the coaching staff’s list are penalties. Oregon has 33 penalties for 304 yards this season while their opponents have 24 for 202 yards. Personal fouls, pass interference and holding penalties hurt Oregon against Nebraska, and the coaching staff highlights them every week.

“You always have to take advantage of the teaching… we have a team meeting after every game, win or lose, and we talk about why things happened,” Helfrich said. “It kicks you in the gut a little bit more in the face of a loss but the teaching, that occurs every single day.”

Defensively, the main focus is to stop the running game. The Ducks are allowing 4.2 yards per carry, but in the last two games against FBS competition they’re allowing 4.9 yards per carry. Henry Mondeaux, Austin Moalata, Rex Manu and Justin Hollins appear to be the established starters on the defensive line, and several inexperienced players have rotated through the linebacker positions.

It is possible the defensive front is still adjusting to the new 4-3 scheme. The players may know the system and know what to do, but in its first year, players may not yet play with instinct.

“I think everyone knows the defense now,” linebackers coach Don Pellum said. “We’re trying to settle into it.”

Offensively, the development of quarterback Dakota Prukop in the offense is a major focus heading forward. Oregon leads the Pac-12 in rushing, but with a season-ending injury to left tackle Tyrell Crosby, the Ducks may have to lean more on the passing game. For the offense to reach its potential, Prukop must be efficient throwing the football.

Quarterbacks coach David Yost still sees room for improvement in Prukop.

“[We will] continue to work on using his feet in the pocket,” Yost said. “Staying balanced so we can make the throws when you get back to the third and fourth reads so that you can make those throws — we had a couple that came up short.”

Against Nebraska, Prukop was 14-23 passing for 146 yards with no touchdowns. His longest throw was for 25 yards.

“He’ll continue to improve, and every game is adding to his database of information,” Yost said. “He’ll be a better quarterback at the end of the season than he is now, but we’ve got to get him there as fast as we can.”

