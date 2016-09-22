Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) looks down the field to throw during the first quarter. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on October 3, 2015. (Taylor Wilder/Emerald)

Ducks preparing for overall Colorado offense with Buffs’ quarterback status uncertain

With Colorado starting quarterback Sefo Liufau’s status still uncertain for Saturday’s game, Oregon coaches say preparing for Colorado’s overall offense remains the focus.

Liufau, a fifth-year senior, sprained his ankle in Colorado’s game last weekend against Michigan. Liufau is continuing to recover, though the Buffaloes have begun to prepare to start backup Steven Montez, according to The Denver Post.

Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said Liufau will be a game time decision. Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke isn’t preoccupied with Liufau’s health.

“Doesn’t matter, to be honest with you,” Hoke said Thursday. “We’ve got to worry about us. They’ll have a quarterback and if it’s the starter, it’s the starter. If not, then whoever is next.”

Head coach Mark Helfrich said the Ducks will feel well prepared either way. Montez has appeared in all three games for far this season. Liufau was 16 of 25 for 246 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the game against Michigan. He departed with an injury during the third quarter.

“You prepare for their offense and the backup has played a lot,” Helfrich said. “Their first two games were blowouts so he had a lot of time in those games. He played well at Michigan too.”

Montez has completed 6-of-17 passes this season for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t complete a pass against Michigan, but was close to completing a touchdown when a receiver dropped the ball.

“We have a lot of film of both guys and they’ve both done a lot of good things. … They’ve both played well. They have a lot of confidence,” Helfrich said.

Oregon, which allowed 32 points and 448 total yards to Nebraska, will look to rebound defensively against Colorado. Hoke was sharp in his assessment of Oregon’s play in Lincoln.

“I think we played 11-man football for a bunch of plays and then we played 10-man football for a couple other plays and sometimes nine-man football,” Hoke said.

Hoke also added that he expects freshman Troy Dye to play against Colorado. Dye delivered a breakout performance against UC Davis, but did not play at Nebraska.

Oregon this week has remained committed to shoring up its defensive hand placement and staying away from personal fouls.

“We beat that horse up pretty good all week about playing with good technique,” Hoke said. “Usually when you’re reaching or grabbing it’s because your eyes and your feet are back. Just the basic techniques we have to get back to.”

Overall, Helfrich is encouraged by what he’s seen from his team this week. He noted that there’s been good energy. He said his team hasn’t “tried to live in a phone booth and not communicate” and instead been vocal to improve.

Helfrich added that Colorado has plenty of confidence coming to Autzen Stadium, especially after leading No. 4-ranked Michigan 28-24 in the third quarter.

“I think offensively and special teams, they’ve been a lot different,” Helfrich said. “Part of that is just scheduling and you get a lot of confidence after that second game in every phase. … Defensively they’ve been really good for the last several years.”

