University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill speaks at the beginning of the Unity Vigil held in the EMU Union Ballroom on Nov. 23, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

UO reorganizes Johnson hall, names new vice presidents

September 21, 2016 at 5:30 pm
The University of Oregon has named its new interim vice president for student life and vice president for student services and enrollment management, UO President Michael Schill announced in an email to campus.

Kevin Marbury, the current director of physical education and recreation, has been named interim vice president for student life. With background in higher education administration and student life, Marbury was director of recreation and wellness at Old Dominion University and vice president for student life at Edward Waters College.

At UO, Marbury led the recreational programs and facilities at the UO to become the benchmark of excellence for universities across the country, Schill said.

“I am confident in Kevin’s ability, with the support of the already outstanding team of directors, to maintain the exceptional student experience at the UO while we conduct a national search for new vice president for student life,” Schill said in the email.

Marbury will take over Robin Holmes’ position, who is leaving UO for a position at the University of California System, Schill announced on Sept. 12. Her last day is set to be on Oct. 18.

Holmes, starting as a psychologist in 1992, contributed in redeveloping the Student Recreation Center and Erb Memorial Union, as well as developing an eight-year-long housing plan to support “our residential university mission,” the email said. Holmes has been with the UO for nearly 25 years.

The UO also named Roger Thompson as its new vice president for student services and enrollment management. Thompson has been the university vice president for enrollment management for six years. With this promotion, Thompson will also be in charge of University Housing, Academic Extension, the University Health Center and the University Counseling and Testing Center.

The change will go into effect Oct. 19.

Thompson, starting in 2010, “has helped make tremendous strides in our student recruitment and retention efforts, including significant growth in the diversity and academic quality among incoming students,” according to the email.

Schill said he expects the two new vice presidents to quickly adapt to their roles.

“I know each will be supported by the excellent existing employees and departments, and each is committed to our shared vision for the UO, to supporting student success and experience, and to maintaining the strong upward momentum we have built together,” the email stated.

 

