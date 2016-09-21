FootballSports
Wide Receivers Coach Matt Lubick speaks during a press conference at the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, December 30, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Wide Receivers Coach Matt Lubick speaks during a press conference at the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, December 30, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Q&A: Lubick wants to clean up penalties with improved Colorado on deck

September 21, 2016 at 2:55 pm
48


With conference play approaching, the Ducks want to put the loss against Nebraska behind them. The Ducks anticipate a higher level of play in the Pac-12, so they’ve begun to shift the focus towards being more consistent on offense.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday, here is some of what he said:

Q: What has been the focus headed into Colorado?

“Being more consistent. Obviously, penalties have been an issue and we are addressing that. Anytime you play someone it is a little bit different. It’s finding out what you do well, and if you did not do something well last week, first off, getting that corrected. Basically taking care of discipline stuff. Stuff that we can control. Some of the penalties are technique stuff, and so its going back and redoing our fundamentals.”

Q: How does the loss of  Tyrell Crosby change how you shuffle the offensive line?

“It’s just next guy up. I’ve been very happy. We’re playing a lot of young guys there but against Nebraska they did not play like young guys. I feel like we have a lot of depth there. I’m really proud of how those guys are playing.”

Q: Does losing Devon [Allen] take some plays out of the playbook?

“Devon is a special player and a special person. Losing him hurts just because he is such a good person to have on the football team, and more from a camaraderie and a leadership thing. He is still leading even though he is not on the field and inspiring myself and the rest of the guys. But our playbook is not changing.”

Q: What have you seen form Colorado on film?

“I think they are really good. I think their statistics speak for themselves. They’ve played good in all three games. I think, if they’re not the top, one of the top third down defenses. … It’s a big challenge for us.”

Q: Is there a talent increase from what Colorado was like a couple years go?

“They got a lot of guys that came back, but they’re better and more experienced and they’ve done a great job recruiting and building that program. This might be the most improved football team, maybe in the country. We know we’ve got work cut out for us and we’re excited to play them.”

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Penalties still hurt 5-0 Oregon team
  2. On heels of Colorado loss, Oregon men’s basketball looks to clean up home-court struggles
  3. Post Nebraska, Ducks regroup for looming Pac-12 opener with Colorado
  4. Take a knee: Mark Helfrich and Oregon prepare for a “confident” Colorado team
Previous post

Oregon and Colorado will each need to fill injury voids during Saturday's matchup

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jack Butler

Jack Butler

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) dodges a Virginia player. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Oregon and Colorado will each need to fill injury voids during Saturday’s matchup

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) carries the ball for a touchdown. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

No Royce Freeman? No problem for Oregon running back reserves

Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich motions to the refs. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Ducks try to rally past season-ending injuries and Nebraska loss

Oregon freshman Kathleen Scavo tees off on hole 14. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
GolfSports

Oregon takes second in East/West Match Challenge