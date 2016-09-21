Oregon and Colorado will each need to fill injury voids during Saturday’s matchup

After suffering its first loss of the season against Nebraska last week, Oregon will now face Colorado for its Pac-12 opener and do so without two of its top offensive players. Devon Allen and Tyrell Crosby both suffered season-ending injuries during the Nebraska game, forcing the Ducks to replace one of their top wideouts, and starting left tackle, in the same week.

Meanwhile, Colorado is dealing with injury issues of its own. The Buffs could be without starting quarterback Sefo Liufau, who sustained an ankle injury during Colorado’s 45-28 loss to No. 4 Michigan last week. Liufau is listed as questionable at this point, but his performance could be hampered by the injury even if he does play. Colorado will also be without its starting placekicker, Diego Gonzalez, and starting outside linebacker Derek McCartney.

Here are the players to watch as Oregon and Colorado each attempt to overcome their injury woes:

Oregon

Brady Aiello — Left tackle

The redshirt freshman was thrown into the fire during Oregon’s week-one win over UC Davis, and like Oregon’s other young starters along the offensive line, he struggled at times. Crosby returned for the Nebraska matchup and looked to have taken back the starting spot, before exiting the game with a foot injury. From here on out, the Ducks will likely start four redshirt freshmen along the offensive line for the remainder of the year, and Aiello could have the greatest impact of the group. Oregon quarterback Dakota Prukop was sacked just once during the Nebraska matchup, but he was consistently working in a messy pocket and often forced to scramble before he could progress through his reads. Aiello and Oregon’s other young linemen will need to give Prukop more time if the Ducks hope to avoid a similar result.

Daren Carrington — Wide Receiver

One of the top receivers in the conference, Carrington was Oregon’s leading receiver in the Ducks’ week-one win, pulling down seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. He had a 32-yard reception against Virginia in week two, but disappeared during the Nebraska matchup and had just three catches for 36 yards. When Allen was healthy, he and Carrington provided Prukop a nice pair of deep threats who could keep opposing defenses honest, but that role now falls solely on Carrington. Through Oregon’s first three games, Carrington has averaged nearly 14 yards per-catch. If he can continue to break loose and beat defenders over the top, that will go a long way towards opening up Oregon’s rushing game and clearing up space for the Ducks’ group of speedy backs.

Taj Griffin — Running Back

Allen and Crosby aren’t the only Ducks who suffered injuries last week. Oregon running back Royce Freeman left the Nebraska game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury and spent the remainder of the game on the sideline, ice strapped to his leg. Freeman was seen limping after practice earlier this week and may be held out of the Colorado game if Oregon coaches don’t feel he is ready to go. With Freeman out last week, Oregon’s backup running backs proved that they are more than capable of carrying the load on offense, and they may need to do so again. Griffin may not get the starting nod for the Ducks, but after breaking loose for a 50-yard touchdown last week, he has proven he may be Oregon’s most electric offensive weapon. Griffin’s big-play potential will be pivotal for the Ducks this weekend if Freeman can’t go.

Colorado

Chidobe Awuzie — Cornerback

Awuzie was an all-conference second-team selection last season and is one of the top returning defensive backs in the country. He has been tabbed by several different sites as a potential second or third round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and could be the lockdown corner the Buffs need to stop Oregon’s high-powered passing attack this weekend. At six feet, 205 pounds, Awuzie has the size to matchup with Oregon’s physical receivers, such as Darren Carrington and Dwayne Stanford, but is also agile enough to drop into the slot and hold his own with speedsters such as Charles Nelson.

Bryce Bobo — Wide Receiver

From 2011 to 2015, Colorado quarterbacks had the luxury of throwing the ball to former all-conference first-team selection Nelson Spruce. Now with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, Spruce is gone and Bryce Bobo has filled his role as Colorado’s go-to deep threat. A 6-foot-2 junior, Bobo broke into the Buffs’ starting lineup this year and has made an immediate impact. He caught five passes for 99 yards in Colorado’s week one victory over Colorado State, including an acrobatic one-handed, 46-yard reception. He is averaging 20 yards per catch this year, and his breakaway speed could give Oregon’s cornerbacks a challenge this weekend.

Chris Graham — Kicker

With the loss of starting placekicker Diego Gonzalez due to a torn achilles, the Buffs will look to Graham to solidify the kicking game. The sophomore kicker has handled kickoff duties for the past two seasons and is also the team’s backup punter. Gonzalez provided solid play and went 18-of-29 on field goal attempts last year, while Graham is 0-1 so far on attempts this year. The Buffs have converted third downs at a 48-percent clip this season and been one of the best teams in the country at continuing drives. If that efficiency dips, though, Graham could be tested early this weekend if the Buffs are able to work their way into solid field position against the Ducks.

