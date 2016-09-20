Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) pumps up the fans. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Stack-up: Duck passing game faces best pass defense in the Pac-12

It is Pac-12 season now, and both Colorado (2-1) and Oregon (2-1) are coming off losses games in which they suffered significant injuries.

Both teams fell to Big Ten opponents on the road. Oregon dropped a 35-32 fight against No. 20 Nebraska while Colorado’s upset bid slipped away in the second half of a 45-28 loss to No. 4 Michigan.

Both teams want to bounce back to winning ways and avoid two straight losses, so here’s how they stack up:

Offense

Oregon

The Oregon offense will enter Saturday banged up, but not broken. The Ducks lost two stars for the season in left tackle Tyrell Crosby and wide receiver Devon Allen. Royce Freeman suffered a shin injury against Nebraska, which may force him to sit against Colorado.

With Crosby out and Freeman’s health a question mark, the challenge for the offense is to maintain the powerful running attack. The Ducks have the best rushing offense in the Pac-12, averaging almost 300 yards per game. Most of the stress will fall on the offensive line, which will start four redshirt freshmen and may be missing senior Cameron Hunt, who has been criticized for his penalty-happy play this season. Quarterback Dakota Prukop may have to carry more of the load with his arm this week.

Colorado

The Buffalo offense is no joke in Mike MacIntyre’s fourth year as head coach. Through three weeks, it is averaging 42.7 points per game (right behind Oregon at 43) with a potent passing attack leading the way. Quarterback Sefo Liufau, however, suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Colorado’s game against Michigan last week and is considered day-to-day.

Wide receivers Devin Ross and Shay Fields are some of the top receivers in the conference. Fields is averaging 85.3 receiving yards per game, while Ross has six receptions per game, ranking third and fourth in conference, respectively. They’ll have to get open with either a backup or hobbled quarterback throwing to them.

Advantage: Oregon

Defense

Oregon

Through three games Oregon’s defense is allowing 29.7 points per game, while giving up around 400 total yards. Both stats rank in the lower half of the Pac-12, but the run defense has been particularly poor, allowing opponents to rush for 170 yards per game on 4.2 yards per rush. The Ducks, however, seem to have found consistency at the defensive line positions with Henry Mondeaux, Auston Moalata, Rex Manu and Justin Hollins.

The linebacker and defensive back positions seem to be unsettled. Albeit partially due to injuries, the two position groups are still being messed with by the coaches. Cornerback Arrion Springs is a member of the secondary who has his spot secure and will need to lock down a Colorado receiver to slow down the Buffs’ quality passing game.

Colorado

The Colorado defense has been good at limiting opposing teams’ long scoring drives. Colorado tops the conference in fewest yards allowed per game, and opposing teams are averaging 19.7 points per game against the Buffs.

The Buffaloes suffered a big loss when their best outside linebacker and pass rusher, Derek McCartney, was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. It’s a big loss for the front seven as opposing quarterbacks will have more time in the pocket. Colorado’s pass defense ranks first in the conference, but that may drop if pressure on the quarterback decreases.

Advantage: Colorado

