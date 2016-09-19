Things to do this week: Stone Soup Book Signing, UO Flock Party, Ducks vs. Buffaloes

Featured: Fruit Bats coming to HiFi Music Hall this Friday

“Fruit Bats has always been one of those bands [that has] never been the biggest band in the world, but we tend to get a lot of props from other big, notable bands,” Eric D. Johnson, Fruit Bats’ singer-songwriter, told the Emerald.

While the name of the Portland-based indie-folk band may not ring a bell, you may recognize those that have covered its songs. The Decemberists have covered “When U Love Somebody” and My Morning Jacket tried its hand at “Wild Honey.”

“It’s very flattering to think that our peers and people who are these heavy-hitters are going out there and repping for us,” Johnson said.

In his story-filled albums, Johnson will introduce you to well-sketched characters, as he does with the song “Heart Like an Orange” off 2011’s Tripper. He sings with a nasal timbre, like The Shins’ James Mercer with a permanent head cold: “Tried to live on the beach and was seared by the sun / Back on the farm, his folks were up in arms, crying ‘our baby’s a bum!’ / But them Florida girls kept him at ease / Ginger and rose and jasmine and all the other smells on the breeze / Up from the marshes she came to him / like a flip-flop floatin’ on a wave.”

Fruit Bats is playing at the HiFi Music Hall this Saturday, Sept. 23. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on the day of the show. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m. 21+.

Listen to “Humbug Mountain Song” by Fruit Bats below.

Monday, Sept. 19 — Gumbo Groove at The Beergarden (777 W 6th Ave.) — 7-9 p.m. Free.

As part of The Beergarden’s second annual Oktoberfest celebration, it will be hosting a variety of live performances from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. This Monday, you can see the Grateful Dead inspired Gumbo Groove playing what they call Folk-Fueled Fungrass. You can learn more about The Beergarden at its website: http://www.beergardenme.com/happenings/

Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Stone Soup: ‘Privacy Is For Wussies’ Book Signing at Barnes and Nobles (1163 Valley River Dr) — 7 p.m. Free.

Jan Eliot, creator of the Stone Soup comic strip featured in over 250 newspapers across the nation every week, will be at Barnes and Noble signing copies of her 11th book of comics, Privacy Is For Wussies. Details about the signing can be found at: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061815472-0.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 — What So Not at WOW Hall (291 W 8th Ave) — 9 p.m. $20-$30.

You can check out What So Not, the electronic music project by the Australian record producer Emoh Instead with special guests Tkay Maidza, Graves and Jarreau Vandal, this Wednesday at WOW Hall. What So Not is best known for its hit song “Gemini”(featuring George Maple) and has garnered more than 80 million streams across SoundCloud, YouTube and Spotify. You can learn more at http://www.wowhall.org/events/what-so-not-tkay-maidza-graves-jarreau-vandal.

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Day of Caring with Nearby Nature at Alton Baker Park (100 Day Island Rd) — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nearby Nature has partnered with the United Way of Lane County’s Day of Caring 2016 this year to help clean up Alton Baker Park by helping to prune invasive plants and encourage healthy growth. A water bottle and suitable clothing are advised for participants. You can learn more at https://www.eugenecascadescoast.org/event/day-of-caring-with-nearby-nature/34406/.

Friday, Sept. 23 — UO Flock Party at the EMU (1395 University St.) — 5-8 p.m.

As part of the new student orientation and Week of Welcome, the University of Oregon will be hosting its annual Flock Party at the EMU. The Flock Party features an activity fair composed of student organizations, free food and giveaways. You can learn more about the Flock Party and Week of Welcome at https://orientation.uoregon.edu/week-welcome-schedule.

Saturday, Sept. 24 — UO Ducks Football vs Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium (2727 Leo Harris Pkwy) — 2:30 p.m.

Following a late game loss against Nebraska last weekend, the Ducks (2-1) return to Autzen Stadium for its Pac-12 home opener. The Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) are also looking to rebound after a 45-28 loss against the Michigan Wolverines. Oregon is 5-0 against Colorado since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 conference in 2011. Visit www.goducks.com for more information.

